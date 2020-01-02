For 21 years, Greg Sr. has ministered and preached to the small congregation of Porters Chapel Church of God in Christ in Tyler, Texas. He has been the church’s pastor for six years, and as part of their lives as Pentecostals, he and Mary fast two or three times a week for 15 hours at a stretch. From midnight to 3 p.m., they deny themselves food and water, “stripping your spirit and weakening your flesh,” he said, “so you can have a closer relationship with God.” And whenever Greg Jr. told them that the Eagles still didn’t think that he was a bona fide NFL receiver, the couple would offer their fast as a sacrifice on their son’s behalf. Maybe then a door would open for him. Maybe then his dream wouldn’t die.