Aaron Rodgers was only 20-for-33 for 104 yards and was sacked five times. The other Aaron, Aaron Jones, was held to 38 yards rushing. And Davante Adams, Rodgers’ go-to weapon, had seven grabs, but for a total of only 43 yards. Why? Mostly Richard Sherman. Sherman lined up against Davante 16 times, and allowed just one catch for seven yards. Ouch! That’s gotta change on Sunday, and it will. Think that Jimmy Graham will play a bigger role, and don’t see Mr. Discount Double Check getting embarrassed twice by the same team. Also don’t see the Niners holding Jones to 18 yards on the ground like they did to Dalvin Cook.