According to handicapper Vegas Vic, Andy Reid will get back to the Super Bowl, but it won't be easy.
Tell me what’s gonna change? We looked back at this matchup in Week 10 when Tennessee rumbled past Kansas City in Nashville, 35-32. Patrick Mahomes put up his usual numbers, 36-50 for 446 yards and 3 TDs. On the other side, keeping with their run-first philosophy, Ryan Tannehill hit on 13 of 19 for just 181 yards and 2 TDs.
But the GIGANTIC number, the number that POPS and hits you right in the face, is Derrick Henry’s 188 yards on the ground. Has Kaycee suddenly become a team that can stop the run? Can anyone stop Henry? C’mon, the guy is a Marvel comic book superhero! Henry gobbled up 182 yards against the No. 2 defense in the NFL, New England, then roughed up the No. 3 D, Baltimore, for 195 yards. Kansas City checked in with the No. 12 overall defense, and No. 26, yes, TWENTY SIX against the run.
Just sayin'. If Bill Belichick and John Harbaugh couldn’t design a scheme to stop him, how is Andy, who we love, gonna put this guy in a box?
Of course Andy is gonna have some wonderful, creative, and delicious razzle-dazzle on his playlist, but again, OH HENRY! And some people worry about his workload, Not only does he get stronger in the second half of each game, but he got stronger in the second half of the season when most RBs wear down. How strong? You sitting? In the last eight games, Derrick toted the rock 203 times for 1,273 yards. In only eight games.
Here are your spread stats for the AFC title tilt:
♦ The Titans’ overall spread record is 11-7, 7-3 on the road and 5-3 as an underdog. They have gone over 10 times and under 8 times.
♦ The Chiefs’ overall record is 12-5, 6-3 at home and 10-4 as a favorite. They have gone over 9 times and under 8 times.
Love the vibe that Mike Vrabel has brought to Music City, and while we’re not gonna go money line, and call an outright upset, think the Titans cover. Call it Kaycee, 31-27.
Just like the AFC Game, let’s look back to their regular-season meeting. It was a Week 11 matchup on this same field, when San Francisco destroyed Green Bay, 37-8. Totally and utterly the Packers’ ugliest game of the season.
Aaron Rodgers was only 20-for-33 for 104 yards and was sacked five times. The other Aaron, Aaron Jones, was held to 38 yards rushing. And Davante Adams, Rodgers’ go-to weapon, had seven grabs, but for a total of only 43 yards. Why? Mostly Richard Sherman. Sherman lined up against Davante 16 times, and allowed just one catch for seven yards. Ouch! That’s gotta change on Sunday, and it will. Think that Jimmy Graham will play a bigger role, and don’t see Mr. Discount Double Check getting embarrassed twice by the same team. Also don’t see the Niners holding Jones to 18 yards on the ground like they did to Dalvin Cook.
NO WAY, emphasis on the WAY! Think Mike Myers in the Wayne’s World sketches, and you get my flow. If he is held to 18 or fewer, everyone’s invited to Casa Vic here in Vegas for the bar-b-q of lifetime. You will have access to my Jacuzzi, which has 88 various style stainless steel hydrotherapy jets, but has to be limited to the first 8 people who Tweet me @VegasVigorish. Why? We seat only eight!
Here are your spread stats for the NFC title tilt.
♦ The Packers’ overall spread record is 11-6, 5-3 on the road and 3-1 as an underdog. They have gone over 7 times and under 10 times.
♦ The 49ers’ overall record is 10-6-1, 4-4-1 at home and 5-6-1 as a favorite. They have gone over 8 times and under 8 times and pushed once.
Lemme take you back to the championship games last season, when BOTH road teams won OUTRIGHT, both in OT. Also, lemme take you back to the 2015 regular season when the Pack lost to Arizona, 38-8. The Cheeseheads went back to Arizona, in the playoffs, and lost, 26-20, covering the spread as a seven-point dog. That’s why I’m buying Cheese but thinking the 49ers squeeze out a W, by, what else, six points, 28-22.