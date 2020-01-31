♦ Which will be higher? Patrick Mahomes rushing attempts vs. Justin Thomas birdies in the final round of the Phoenix Open. Of course, we did a little research for you and found out that JT shot a 1-over-par 72 with ONLY three birds back in the final round of the 2019 tournament. Patrick M. took off eight times in the AFC title tilt against Tennessee and seven times in the divisional round against Houston. Taking Mahomes here.