Inquirer handicapper Vegas Vic first offers his thought on Super Bowl 54, then hands out some prop picks related to Sunday’s game.
Somehow, he found a way to get down on Zion Williamson.
There’s only one word to describe Patrick Mahomes: transcendent.
In 35 starts to begin a career, Mahomes is first all-time in passing TDs with 85, and second in yardage with 10,600. In the two playoff games leading to Super Sunday, he hit on 46 of 70 passes (65.7%) for 615 yards and eight TDs. Oh yeah, he also gobbled up 106 rushing yards.
Speaking of his rushing yardage, check this out. He ran for only 87 yards in his first eight games this season, then after coming back from ankle and knee injuries, he rumbled for 255 yards in the last eight. The 49ers are 30th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed to a QB.
Thinking Kaycee, 37-27. Have a super, profitable, and safe Sunday.
♦ Jimmy Garoppolo, under 239.5 passing yards. In the divisional round, Garoppolo threw 19 passes and completed 11, for a total of 131 yards. San Francisco beat the Vikings, 27-10. In the NFC Championship Game, Jimmy GQ (yeah, that’s the nickname that won a contest at Niners Nation), threw eight passes and completed six for a staggering 77 yards. So, his total for the two playoff games was 208 yards, and now they’re posting 239.5 on Super Sunday. Are you kidding me?
♦ How many players will attempt a pass? The over/under is 2.5 players. So, we need only one flea-flicker, a jump pass from a running back, or, one of the starting QBs to get knocked silly and sit out for a few plays. Plus, we have two of the most adventurous offensive minds in the NFL (Andy Reid and Kyle Shanahan), so we’re gonna play the over.
♦ Cross-sport prop: Zion Williamson total points vs. total rushing attempts for Raheem Mostert. Gonna roll with Zion to rock the party on national TV against Houston. In his first three games, Zion scored 22, 15 and 21. Now he gets a shot at a Mike D’Antoni-coached Rockets team that has never been known for playing D. Ever! And if the 49ers fall behind, you know they’re gonna pass more than run. So gimme some Zion.
♦ Which will be higher? Patrick Mahomes rushing attempts vs. Justin Thomas birdies in the final round of the Phoenix Open. Of course, we did a little research for you and found out that JT shot a 1-over-par 72 with ONLY three birds back in the final round of the 2019 tournament. Patrick M. took off eight times in the AFC title tilt against Tennessee and seven times in the divisional round against Houston. Taking Mahomes here.
♦ Will there be a safety? Yes on the safety is 8-1.
♦ Will any scoring drive take less time than the national anthem? Yes is -$200 vs. no +$160. Gotta pound the yes. Thinking that even if Demi Lovato blows through the anthem in a record-low time, we’re still talking almost two minutes. And there is no doubt in my mind that there will be a scoring drive in less than two minutes.
♦ Gotta have some cash on the MVP, and even though he’s a heavy favorite, gonna rock Mahomes. Parx has him at +115.
♦ Player to score the first TD. Like Sammy Watkins at 15-1 and Mahomes at 20-1.
♦ Total TDs scored by both teams. Putting a quarter on nine TDs at 10-1, a half on eight TDs at 6-1, and a dollar on seven TDs at 4-1. Obviously, break those denominations into whatever you’re comfortable playing. Just bet with your head, not over it.