I respect the 49ers’ excellent defense, but Kansas City has so many weapons, I will have to see them all shut down to believe it. Mahomes is the best player on the field, and Andy — who will go into the Hall of Fame when his coaching career is over, regardless of what happens in SB LIV — has been waiting too long for this moment to come around again to not have his team primed and ready, not have every possible angle covered. (Let’s just hope the game doesn’t come down to the two-minute drill.)