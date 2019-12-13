Inquirer handicapper Vegas Vic lays out his plays for the week, which includes another ride on the Eagles’ top tight end among his player props.
The Rams in the Sunday nighter is his best bet, but he’s also big on the Steelers and Raiders this week.
All sorts of UGLY on Monday night against the NYG, but my main man, my weekly fountain of GREEN, Zach Ertz, did it again, snagging NINE balls for a prop W and a PHAT pile of cash.
Where we going Sunday? First, we’re all bowing down to the FIFTH-string running back, Boston Scott. Call him the second coming of Darren Sproles at 5-foot-6, and a tickle over 200 pounds, but also call him a weapon. And with so many weapons still on the shelf, Carson Wentz has gotta be ecstatic. After Miles Sanders went out, Scott ran 10 times for 59 yards and caught six passes for 69 yards. Not sure how many touches he’ll get against Washington, but we will be looking hard at some props.
Also looking at the Birds’ recent domination of the Redskins. They posted a 28-13 W at the Linc last season, then fed the Washingtonians a 24-0 bagel in D.C. Throw in a 32-27 W in the 2019 opener and we’re buying the Birds, and also buying the hook, dropping the line down to -4. Oh yeah, and OF COURSE, Ertz OVER no matter what the number is for total receptions.
With Jameis Winston’s thumb problem, gotta look to Motown and grab +3.5 since Tampa has covered only two of the last 12 against Detroit.
Not exactly the biggest fan of Mitch Trubisky, but the kid has won four of his last five, and the D is still wicked.
We DIDN’T really mean to tape Cincy. YEAH, RIGHT. Gotta buy the dog, and roll with the LIVID Cats.
Yea, Houston looked horrible in a 38-24 home loss to Denver last week, but Deshaun Watson knows how to recover. The Texans roll in to Music City on an 7-0 PERFECTO after a loss. Money!
Carolina has lost five in a row and is giving up gobs of points. Perfect scenario for a Seattle team that is fighting for the NFC West crown.
Another hand issue, this time it’s Patrick Mahomes, so we turn toward Denver, and buy the hook to +10.
You think I’m crazy buying the Fish every week. Maybe, but these kids, and the ancient one, FitzMAGIC, love to play for Brian Flores, and have covered seven of the last nine. So, if crazy is hitting at 78% I’m all in baby!
Last week, we all hailed the “Duck” Devlin Hodges, and it paid off huge with a best-bet winner. The Duck didn’t stuff the stat sheet, but he was 16-for-19 and didn’t turn the ball over. He is also 3-0 straight-up and against the spread since taking over. And if you’re looking at Buffalo’s 9-4 record, don’t be too impressed, because the Bills faced only three teams with winning records, losing to the Patriots and Ravens, and beating the Titans, 14-7.
This is it, the last home game in Oakland for the Silver & Black before moving to Vegas next season. Are the Raiders gonna be jacked? Listen to Derek Carr. “I’m going to be amped up, so I’ll have to calm down so I don’t throw it out of bounds to the 20th row.”
And the NFL has smiled down upon the Raiders because they get a Jacksonville team that has lost five in a row and been outscored, 174-57, an average of 23.4 ppg, MORE than enough to cover the spot.
So much noise, but apparently, it’s helping Cleveland. The Brownies have won four of the last five, and are at least a field goal better than Arizona.
San Francisco was amazing last week, outlasting the Saints in an epic duel, 48-46. But there’s trouble by the Bay. The Niners have lost a few key pieces on defense: CBs Richard Sherman and K’Waun Williams and DE Dee Ford. Now they have to deal with Atlanta, while Seattle is on deck. But that ain’t the biggest problem. They lost center Weston Richburg for the rest of the year, and that’s gonna put a big kink in Jimmy G’s flow. Gimme them Southern Birds and double digits.
Waiting for Dallas to come alive is way more painful than Waiting for Godot. And if you have not read the play or seen it on stage, it’s pretty painful.
Bought a ticket on the 'Boys to win the Super Bowl before the season started at 25-1. Not gonna divulge the amount of the wager — the IRS might be reading — but let’s just say at 25-1 I woulda covered like half a year of tuition at Penn for one of the little Vics. Might have to burn that ticket, unless someone wants to buy it at a STEEP discount.
With three straight losses, it sure looks like Jason Garrett has lost the room. And with back-to-back wins, it sure looks like Sean McVay has recaptured some magic. Remember when we talked about following the money, especially when there is a switch of favorites? Well, Dallas opened -2, and L.A. is now -1. The last time that money moved the line so dramatically was Week 13. Jacksonville opened -1.5 over Tampa, but the gigantic flow of money pushed the Bucs all the way to a -2.5 point fave. Final: Tampa, 28-11.
You know we’re gonna follow the money, and make the Rams the week’s best bet, baby!
No way Philip Rivers is going off against the Minny D like he did last week against the Jags. Gotta buy Purple.
Jacoby Briskett (yeah, made that up) is showing his true worth: raw, undercooked, and loser of five of the last six.
