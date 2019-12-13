Where we going Sunday? First, we’re all bowing down to the FIFTH-string running back, Boston Scott. Call him the second coming of Darren Sproles at 5-foot-6, and a tickle over 200 pounds, but also call him a weapon. And with so many weapons still on the shelf, Carson Wentz has gotta be ecstatic. After Miles Sanders went out, Scott ran 10 times for 59 yards and caught six passes for 69 yards. Not sure how many touches he’ll get against Washington, but we will be looking hard at some props.