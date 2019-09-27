Inquirer handicapper Vegas Vic and our staff pick this weekend’s games.

Their Eagles-Packers selections from Thursday night are at the bottom of this file.

Related stories

Sunday

TEXANS (-4.5, o/u: 47) Panthers, 1 p.m.

Houston has won seven of its last eight at home. Expecting Deshaun Watson to dominate Carolina.

Ed Barkowitz
Panthers
Les Bowen
Panthers
Paul Domowitch
Texans
Marcus Hayes
Texans
Jeff McLane
Texans
Marc Narducci
Texans
Vegas Vic
Texans

RAVENS (-7, 45.5) Browns, 1 p.m.

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Not sure who coined that phrase; coulda been my grandfather, Vegas Vic Damone, but in any case, we’re back on Baltimore, or, actually against.

» READ MORE: Eagles’ newsletter has full coverage of Thursday night’s win

Thinking that the +7 is too much. Why? First, let’s look at the two games last season. In the first matchup, the Browns (+3) posted a 12-9 win in Cleveland. Joe Flacco played almost the entire game, and Lamar Jackson threw just one pass. In the second game, at Baltimore, the Ravens (-7.5) squeezed out a 26-24 W. Lamar did play in that game, and was 14-for-24 for 179 yards, with 0 TDs and 0 INTs. He did run for 90 and two scores, so they’ll need to keep him in the pocket.

Yeah, the Brownies are hurting all over the field, especially in the secondary, but they did hang with a pretty solid Rams team last Sunday night. And since the Ravens have covered only six of the last 18 as a home favorite, yup, just one thing left to say. This is my BEST BET BAABBEEE!!!

Ed Barkowitz
Browns
Les Bowen
Browns
Paul Domowitch
Browns
Marcus Hayes
Ravens
Jeff McLane
Browns
Marc Narducci
Browns
Vegas Vic
Browns (Best Bet)

GIANTS (-3, 49.5) Redskins, 1 p.m. (Fox29)

OK, so Daniel Jones looked fantastic in his first-ever start, leading the Giants to a crazy 32-31 win. He IS the heir to Eli Manning and will do just fine. But, he was also the leading rusher for the New Yorkers with 28 yards after Saquon Barkley went down with an ankle.

Washington has had to fight three really good teams (Eagles, Cowboys, Bears), all three playoff-caliber, and staring down an 0-4 record, we expect the D.C. kids to come up with their best effort yet.

Ed Barkowitz
Redskins
Les Bowen
Giants
Paul Domowitch
Giants
Marcus Hayes
Giants
Jeff McLane
Giants
Marc Narducci
Giants
Vegas Vic
Redskins

Chargers (-16, 44.5) Dolphins, 1 p.m.

To say that Miami has quit would be a monumental understatement. The Fish have been outscored, 133-16. That’s ONE HUNDRED THIRTY THREE to SIXTEEN, or 39 points per game. And the line is ONLY 16. Lightning WILL strike!

Ed Barkowitz
Dolphins
Les Bowen
Dolphins
Paul Domowitch
Chargers
Marcus Hayes
Dolphins
Jeff McLane
Dolphins
Marc Narducci
Chargers
Vegas Vic
Chargers

COLTS (-7, 45) Raiders, 1 p.m.

Not thrilled with Oakland, at least until the Raiders arrive here in Vegas, but think a TD is too rich for Indy.

Ed Barkowitz
Raiders
Les Bowen
Raiders
Paul Domowitch
Raiders
Marcus Hayes
Raiders (Best Bet)
Jeff McLane
Raiders
Marc Narducci
Colts
Vegas Vic
Raiders

Chiefs (-6.5, 53.5) LIONS, 1 p.m.

Patrick Mahomes is a generational talent, but it seems like the back door could fly open in Motown.

Ed Barkowitz
Chiefs
Les Bowen
Chiefs (Best Bet)
Paul Domowitch
Chiefs (Best Bet)
Marcus Hayes
Chiefs
Jeff McLane
Chiefs
Marc Narducci
Chiefs
Vegas Vic
Lions

Patriots (-7, 42.5) BILLS, 1 p.m. (CBS3)

3-0 vs. 3-0. Which way do we turn? Gotta bark with the home 'dog.

So, you’ve probably seen all the trends and stats that say New England will beat the Bills like a drum. Let’s examine the stats.

The Patriots are allowing an NFL-low 5.7 points per game. They also lead the league in total defense (199 yards per game), allowing the fewest passing yards (162.3) and rushing yards (36.7) per game. Amazing. Props to Double B and his staff. OK, now we look at who they’ve played. The Dolphins, Jets and Steelers, who are a combined 0-9.

Then you can take a look at the Buffs defense, which is top-five, and has not allowed a team to go over 400 yards on offense in the last 15 games. That included two games against the Pats last season. If you see New England’s ALL-WORLD LB Dont’a Hightower in street clothes, the Buffs top 5 rushing attack could go off, and we would suggest opening the wallet VERY wide!

Ed Barkowitz
Patriots
Les Bowen
Bills
Paul Domowitch
Patriots
Marcus Hayes
Patriots
Jeff McLane
Patriots (Best Bet)
Marc Narducci
Patriots (Best Bet)
Vegas Vic
Bills

FALCONS (-4, 45.5) Titans, 1 p.m.

Atlanta has put together 13 wins in the last 19 games at home, and should squeeze out a cover.

Ed Barkowitz
Falcons
Les Bowen
Titans
Paul Domowitch
Falcons
Marcus Hayes
Titans
Jeff McLane
Titans
Marc Narducci
Falcons
Vegas Vic
Falcons

RAMS (-10, 49.5) Buccaneers, 4:05 p.m.

Everyone is complaining about L.A’s 3-0 record, but when the Rams whack Tampa, the noise will subside.

Ed Barkowitz
Rams
Les Bowen
Rams
Paul Domowitch
Rams
Marcus Hayes
Rams
Jeff McLane
Buccaneers
Marc Narducci
Rams
Vegas Vic
Rams

Seahawks (-5, 47.5) CARDINALS, 4:05 p.m.

Kyler Murray still looking for his first home W, but he has guided the Cardinals to a 67% cover rate.

Ed Barkowitz
Seahawks (Best Bet)
Les Bowen
Seahawks
Paul Domowitch
Seahawks
Marcus Hayes
Seahawks
Jeff McLane
Seahawks
Marc Narducci
Seahawks
Vegas Vic
Cardinals

BEARS (-2.5, 38) Vikings, 4:25 p.m. (CBS3)

Minny has covered only one of the last five on the road, and don’t see Kirk Cousins handling Chicago’s wicked D.

Ed Barkowitz
Vikings
Les Bowen
Vikings
Paul Domowitch
Vikings
Marcus Hayes
Bears
Jeff McLane
Vikings
Marc Narducci
Vikings
Vegas Vic
Bears

BRONCOS (-3, 38.5) Jaguars, 4:25 p.m.

Jacksonville? Nah, SAXSONVILLE baby! You know that we love the mustache, Gardner Minshew II, but it’s the defense that is making me drool.

The Jags had nine (yes, NINE) sacks last Thursday night against the Titans. And that was against Marcus Mariota, who actually has some wheels. Now they get to face Joe Flacco, who has not had any wheels since he was a QB at Audubon High. No wheels, no cover.

Ed Barkowitz
Jaguars
Les Bowen
Broncos
Paul Domowitch
Jaguars
Marcus Hayes
Jaguars
Jeff McLane
Broncos
Marc Narducci
Broncos
Vegas Vic
Jaguars

Cowboys (-2.5, 46.5) SAINTS, 8:20 p.m. (NBC10)

After playing three NFL cupcakes, the Giants, Redskins and Dolphins, this is the first serious test for a Dallas team that thinks it is Super Bowl-worthy. And after covering nine of the last 12 on the road, we think the ‘Boys are ready.

Also looked at New Orleans’ recent work, dating to the end of last season, and found out that the Saints have covered only one of the last eight. That’s a 12.5% cover rate, and that is why we’re all over the Star!

Ed Barkowitz
Cowboys
Les Bowen
Cowboys
Paul Domowitch
Cowboys
Marcus Hayes
Saints
Jeff McLane
Saints
Marc Narducci
Cowboys
Vegas Vic
Cowboys

Monday

STEELERS (-4.5) Bengals, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Unlike the Patriots-Bills game which is 3-0 vs. 3-0, this is 0-3 vs. 0-3. So, really, it boils down to Andy Dalton vs. Mason Rudolph. Not a YUGE fan of the Red Rifle, but gotta rate him higher than Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Ed Barkowitz
Bengals
Les Bowen
Steelers
Paul Domowitch
Steelers
Marcus Hayes
Steelers
Jeff McLane
Steelers
Marc Narducci
Steelers
Vegas Vic
Bengals

Thursday

PACKERS (-4.5, 46) Eagles

Ed Barkowitz
Packers (L)
Les Bowen
Eagles (W)
Paul Domowitch
Eagles (W)
Marcus Hayes
Packers (L)
Jeff McLane
Eagles (W)
Marc Narducci
Eagles (W)
Vegas Vic
Eagles (W)

Last week

Ed Barkowitz
11-5 (0-1 Best Bet)
Les Bowen
9-7 (0-1)
Paul Domowitch
5-11 (0-1)
Marcus Hayes
8-8 (1-0)
Jeff McLane
10-6 (0-1)
Marc Narducci
10-6 (0-1)
Vegas Vic
12-4 (1-0)

Season/Entering Week 4

Jeff McLane
28-19-1 (2-1 Best Bets)
.594
Vegas Vic
26-21-1 (3-0)
.552
Les Bowen
26-21-1 (1-1-1)
.552
Marcus Hayes
24-23-1 (2-1)
.510
Paul Domowitch
24-23-1 (0-3)
.510
Marc Narducci
23-24-1 (1-2)
.490
Ed Barkowitz
23-24-1 (0-3)
.490