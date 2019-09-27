Thinking that the +7 is too much. Why? First, let’s look at the two games last season. In the first matchup, the Browns (+3) posted a 12-9 win in Cleveland. Joe Flacco played almost the entire game, and Lamar Jackson threw just one pass. In the second game, at Baltimore, the Ravens (-7.5) squeezed out a 26-24 W. Lamar did play in that game, and was 14-for-24 for 179 yards, with 0 TDs and 0 INTs. He did run for 90 and two scores, so they’ll need to keep him in the pocket.