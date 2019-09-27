Inquirer handicapper Vegas Vic and our staff pick this weekend’s games.
Houston has won seven of its last eight at home. Expecting Deshaun Watson to dominate Carolina.
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Not sure who coined that phrase; coulda been my grandfather, Vegas Vic Damone, but in any case, we’re back on Baltimore, or, actually against.
Thinking that the +7 is too much. Why? First, let’s look at the two games last season. In the first matchup, the Browns (+3) posted a 12-9 win in Cleveland. Joe Flacco played almost the entire game, and Lamar Jackson threw just one pass. In the second game, at Baltimore, the Ravens (-7.5) squeezed out a 26-24 W. Lamar did play in that game, and was 14-for-24 for 179 yards, with 0 TDs and 0 INTs. He did run for 90 and two scores, so they’ll need to keep him in the pocket.
Yeah, the Brownies are hurting all over the field, especially in the secondary, but they did hang with a pretty solid Rams team last Sunday night. And since the Ravens have covered only six of the last 18 as a home favorite, yup, just one thing left to say. This is my BEST BET BAABBEEE!!!
OK, so Daniel Jones looked fantastic in his first-ever start, leading the Giants to a crazy 32-31 win. He IS the heir to Eli Manning and will do just fine. But, he was also the leading rusher for the New Yorkers with 28 yards after Saquon Barkley went down with an ankle.
Washington has had to fight three really good teams (Eagles, Cowboys, Bears), all three playoff-caliber, and staring down an 0-4 record, we expect the D.C. kids to come up with their best effort yet.
To say that Miami has quit would be a monumental understatement. The Fish have been outscored, 133-16. That’s ONE HUNDRED THIRTY THREE to SIXTEEN, or 39 points per game. And the line is ONLY 16. Lightning WILL strike!
Not thrilled with Oakland, at least until the Raiders arrive here in Vegas, but think a TD is too rich for Indy.
Patrick Mahomes is a generational talent, but it seems like the back door could fly open in Motown.
3-0 vs. 3-0. Which way do we turn? Gotta bark with the home 'dog.
So, you’ve probably seen all the trends and stats that say New England will beat the Bills like a drum. Let’s examine the stats.
The Patriots are allowing an NFL-low 5.7 points per game. They also lead the league in total defense (199 yards per game), allowing the fewest passing yards (162.3) and rushing yards (36.7) per game. Amazing. Props to Double B and his staff. OK, now we look at who they’ve played. The Dolphins, Jets and Steelers, who are a combined 0-9.
Then you can take a look at the Buffs defense, which is top-five, and has not allowed a team to go over 400 yards on offense in the last 15 games. That included two games against the Pats last season. If you see New England’s ALL-WORLD LB Dont’a Hightower in street clothes, the Buffs top 5 rushing attack could go off, and we would suggest opening the wallet VERY wide!
Atlanta has put together 13 wins in the last 19 games at home, and should squeeze out a cover.
Everyone is complaining about L.A’s 3-0 record, but when the Rams whack Tampa, the noise will subside.
Kyler Murray still looking for his first home W, but he has guided the Cardinals to a 67% cover rate.
Minny has covered only one of the last five on the road, and don’t see Kirk Cousins handling Chicago’s wicked D.
Jacksonville? Nah, SAXSONVILLE baby! You know that we love the mustache, Gardner Minshew II, but it’s the defense that is making me drool.
The Jags had nine (yes, NINE) sacks last Thursday night against the Titans. And that was against Marcus Mariota, who actually has some wheels. Now they get to face Joe Flacco, who has not had any wheels since he was a QB at Audubon High. No wheels, no cover.
After playing three NFL cupcakes, the Giants, Redskins and Dolphins, this is the first serious test for a Dallas team that thinks it is Super Bowl-worthy. And after covering nine of the last 12 on the road, we think the ‘Boys are ready.
Also looked at New Orleans’ recent work, dating to the end of last season, and found out that the Saints have covered only one of the last eight. That’s a 12.5% cover rate, and that is why we’re all over the Star!
Unlike the Patriots-Bills game which is 3-0 vs. 3-0, this is 0-3 vs. 0-3. So, really, it boils down to Andy Dalton vs. Mason Rudolph. Not a YUGE fan of the Red Rifle, but gotta rate him higher than Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.