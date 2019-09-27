I think that in this game the key was that Doug Pederson consistently called runs the entire game, never getting away from it for too long. The Eagles had 19 rushing attempts in the first half and 14 in the second. For the game, 10 of the Eagles’ 24 first downs were gained on the ground. The Eagles are still going to be a passing team, but with the running game going well, plus the fact that the Packers were weaker defending the run, Pederson adjusted his strategy. The Eagles ran the ball 33 times and attempted 27 passes. Entering the game they had attempted 123 passes and run the ball 82 times. I still think there won’t be a lot of games when they run more than they pass, but this success in the run game may make Pederson adjust his play-calling.