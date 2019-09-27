Good morning, Eagles fans. The Birds entered Thursday night having rushed for 299 yards (a 3.6-yard-per-carry average) in their first three games. The mind-set changed during Thursday’s 34-27 win at Green Bay. Against the Packers, the Eagles rushed for 176 yards (5.3 average) and two touchdowns. Even though the Eagles were going up against a Packers defense that had allowed just 35 points in its first three games, the run defense had shown some holes. Conversely, the Packers rushed for 77 yards (3.9 average) with quarterback Aaron Rodgers gaining the bulk of the yards. He gained 46 yards on five carries Thursday. In the pass-happy NFL, the Eagles still showed that there is a place for running the ball as they evened their record to 2-2 while dropping the Packers to 3-1.
In the first three games, running back Jordan Howard wasn’t a big part of the Eagles offense. Acquired in the offseason from the Chicago Bears, Howard rushed for 99 yards and one touchdown on 25 carries in the Eagles’ first three games.
Against Green Bay, he rushed for 87 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, In addition, Howard caught three passes for 28 yards and a score.
Howard was very familiar with Green Bay from his first three years in Chicago. He didn’t have great success against the Packers. In six games with the Bears against Green Bay he rushed for 361 yards (3.97 average) and three TDs.
Howard ran hard and was given more of a chance this game than in the previous three, but another factor in his success was the Eagles’ offensive line, which clearly played its best game of the year. The line was opening huge holes. In addition, quarterback Carson Wentz, wasn’t sacked and the Packers only managed two quarterback hits. The running game made Wentz more effective. He finished 16 of 27 passing for 160 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 113.2 passer rating.
It wasn’t just Howard powering the running game. Rookie Miles Sanders also had his best game, with 72 yards on 11 carries. He also had a key 67-yard kickoff return.
In addition to the Eagles getting their running game in gear, the fact that the Packers didn’t run the ball well led to their first loss of the season. The biggest example came on the Packers’ drive after the Eagles took a 34-27 lead early in the fourth quarter on Howard’s 2-yard touchdown run. Green Bay eventually had a first-and-goal from the Eagles’ 1-yard line, and Aaron Rodgers threw four straight incomplete passes.
The fact that Green Bay didn’t try running the ball at least once showed how little confidence the Packers had in that facet of their offense.
According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Rodgers entered the evening 58-0-1 in games which the Packers had a lead of at least 10 points at home. In Thursday’s game, the Packers held a 10-0 lead in the first quarter. Rodgers’ record is now 58-1-1.
I think that in this game the key was that Doug Pederson consistently called runs the entire game, never getting away from it for too long. The Eagles had 19 rushing attempts in the first half and 14 in the second. For the game, 10 of the Eagles’ 24 first downs were gained on the ground. The Eagles are still going to be a passing team, but with the running game going well, plus the fact that the Packers were weaker defending the run, Pederson adjusted his strategy. The Eagles ran the ball 33 times and attempted 27 passes. Entering the game they had attempted 123 passes and run the ball 82 times. I still think there won’t be a lot of games when they run more than they pass, but this success in the run game may make Pederson adjust his play-calling.
It was more than that, Kevin. It was a must win to stay within reach of Dallas in the division. Then again, keep one thing in mind, Dallas is 3-0 against teams with a combined 1-8 record, so the Cowboys still have to face the heart of their schedule. That said, there is no doubt the Eagles were a much more confident team exiting Lambeau Field.
I agree, Chris, that the Eagles ran the ball down the Packers’ throat. Where I disagree is calling that a vaunted defense. The Packers were strong in pass defense. In their first three games the Packers had allowed 393 yards rushing and a healthy 4.9 average. The Packers were much stronger in pass defense. Realizing this, the Eagles correctly decided to establish the run early and stayed with it the entire game.