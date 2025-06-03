Eagles’ Vic Fangio provides a key update on rookie Jihaad Campbell, weighs in on the Bryce Huff trade

When the Eagles moved up one spot to select linebacker Jihaad Campbell with the 31st pick in April’s draft, many questioned whether they did so with an eye toward deploying the Alabama star as an edge rusher.

On Tuesday, ahead of the Eagles’ second practice of the offseason that was open to media, Vic Fangio provided a little more insight into Campbell’s potential role, among other topics. Here’s what the longtime defensive coordinator had to say about Campbell, the team’s decision to trade Bryce Huff, and more.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Howie Roseman sheds Bryce Huff, his latest bold move in a stellar career built on audacity

Campbell starting at off-ball linebacker

Although Campbell has yet to complete his recovery from a torn labrum injury that required surgery earlier this year, Fangio said he’s placed the former Alabama standout with the off-ball linebackers during organized team activities.

Part of the allure for the Eagles drafting Campbell No. 31 overall in last April’s NFL draft was the versatility he showcased in college as a hybrid linebacker who could play off the ball or as a more traditional edge rusher. According to Pro Football Focus, Campbell played 112 snaps on the defensive line last year compared to 637 in the box.

Fangio didn’t rule out Campbell eventually factoring into the team’s edge-rusher rotation, but said the inside linebacker position is a better one for the 21-year-old to start with because it requires more of an onboarding process.

Fangio also noted Campbell’s return timeline will likely stretch a few weeks into training camp.

“Right now he’s working at ILB because there’s a lot more to learn there,” Fangio said. “So that’s where we’ll start him, but he won’t hit the practice field until sometime in August.”

“He’s doing all he can in meetings, we’re doing all we can with him on the field,” Fangio said. “I take him to the side and do an individual drill with him that’s suited to what he can do right now. So he’s working good and trying to pick it up.”

When asked if Campbell could eventually make the shift to playing more as an edge rusher, Fangio said, “potentially.”

What will he need to see for that to happen?

“Getting him out there,” Fangio said.

Where Huff’s season went wrong

One day after the Eagles finalized a trade that sent Huff to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a conditional mid-round pick in next year’s draft, Fangio offered his view on why the 27-year-old had such a disappointing year in his defense.

» READ MORE: Eagles finalize trade to send Bryce Huff to 49ers, will receive a 2026 draft pick in return

Huff had just 2½ sacks in 12 games last year, his first and only season with the Eagles after signing a three-year contract worth up to $51.1 million. Assessing how Huff fell out of favor both as a pass rusher and on early downs, Fangio said the wrist injury Huff suffered midway through the year halted any possible progress Huff was starting to make after a sluggish start to the season.

“When he hurt his hand, he tried to play with it a couple weeks, and it wasn’t going good because he was reluctant to use his hand,” Fangio said. “And then when they operated on it, he had to play with a big cast on his hand, which basically rendered his hand useless, and then rendered his arm useless because you can’t use your hand. That really had an effect on him. We just came out of draft season, the first thing you see when they put a guy’s name up on the board is hand size, arm length, well, he lost all that.”

“But I think he’ll do fine in San Francisco,” Fangio added.