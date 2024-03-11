Source: Eagles agree to terms with Bryce Huff, adding a free-agent edge rusher

The Eagles have agreed to terms with free-agent edge rusher Bryce Huff, according to an NFL source.

Huff, 25, will sign a three-year deal worth up to $51.1 million with $34.4 million guaranteed according to Bleacher Report.

A former undrafted free agent, Huff played his first four seasons with the New York Jets and is coming off a career year in which he had 10 sacks and 21 quarterback hits. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound has even better advanced numbers, ranking eighth in ESPN’s pass-rush win rate metric, which measures how often a rusher beats his block within 2.5 seconds.

The Eagles’ decision to sign Huff further signals the inevitability that either Josh Sweat or Haason Reddick will be traded at some point this offseason. The Eagles are fielding trade calls for Sweat, according to league sources, and gave Reddick permission to seek a trade a month ago as both players enter the final year of their respective contracts. Each player dropped off considerably during the team’s late-season collapse and strayed from the defensive structure, something that left the organization dissatisfied with the duo going into the offseason.

Huff has 17.5 career sacks, 65 total tackles, and one forced fumble in four seasons. The former Memphis standout had 67 pressures in 2023, putting him just one shy of Reddick and three behind Sweat.

With an annual value around $17 million a year, Huff’s contract would put him around 15th among edge rushers early in the free-agency negotiation period. The Minnesota Vikings reportedly agreed to a similar deal with free-agent edge rusher Jonathan Greenard on Monday as well, giving the 26-year-old an AAV around $18.5 million.

Jeff McLane contributed to this report.