Vic Fangio named finalist for NFL assistant coach of the year honors

Vic Fangio could be going home with some hardware in February, just not the Lombardi Trophy kind.

The Eagles defensive coordinator is a finalist for the Associated Press assistant coach of the year award for a second consecutive season. Fangio, 67, is one of five finalists, along with Minnesota’s Brian Flores, Denver’s Vance Joseph, Seattle’s Klint Kubiak, and New England’s Josh McDaniels.

The winner will be announced at the NFL Honors ceremony on Feb. 5 in San Francisco, three days before the Super Bowl.

Fangio was the maestro behind another dominant Eagles defense in his second season with the team. The group finished fifth in points against (19 points per game allowed). No team in the league conceded fewer passing touchdowns (14).

He helped his players garner league-wide recognition, too. Cornerbacks Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell earned their first All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in their second seasons. Linebacker Zack Baun and defensive tackle Jalen Carter also earned Pro Bowl distinctions for a second straight year.

Fangio, who hails from Dunmore, Pa., won the assistant coach of the year award in 2018, his fourth and final season as the Chicago Bears defensive coordinator, a position he left at the end of the season to become the head coach of the Denver Broncos.