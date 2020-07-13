The Washington NFL team announced Monday a name change is imminent, ousting a controversial name and mascot that dates back almost 87 years.
On July 3, the team started a “thorough review” of the name “Redskins”, which is widely considered a derogatory slur against Native Americans.
After 10 days, Washington’s owner Dan Snyder is ready to listen to the public calls for a change. According to a release, Snyder will involve newly hired Washington coach Ron Rivera, a Latino man, while coming up with a new name and uniform design.
“Dan Snyder and Coach Rivera are working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud tradition, rich franchise, and inspire our sponsors, fans, and community for the next 100 years,” the statement read.
Rivera hasn’t been shy about his opinion of the former name, telling The Washington Post on July 4 he hoped the name would be changed before the start of the 2020 season.
Washington has 12 days to make Rivera’s wish come true. If coronavirus doesn’t postpone the start of NFL training camp, Washington will return to the practice field on July 25 and possibly in some new digs.