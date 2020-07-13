A sports team will be called something else. This has happened before, and it will happen again. The New York Yankees weren’t always the New York Yankees. They were, once upon a time, the New York Highlanders, and they became the Yankees only after a newspaper’s sports editor started referring to them as such because the word “Yankees” fit better into a headline. The Eagles merged with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1943 to form the Steagles; World War II had so drained football’s talent pool that neither franchise would have had enough players to field a team on its own. The following year, the Eagles were back to being the Eagles, the Steelers were back to being the Steelers, and the world managed to keep turning.