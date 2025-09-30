NFL power rankings roundup: Eagles hang on to top spot in Week 5 — but not everyone agrees

After building a 24-6 halftime lead, the Eagles gave up 19 points to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while failing to complete a pass in the second half, but still won, 31-25, to move to 4-0.

The pool of undefeated teams in the NFL is down to two, with the Buffalo Bills as the other perfect team through four weeks. The Eagles will look to move to 5-0 when they host the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Advertisement

Their win in Tampa kept the Eagles in first or second in most national power rankings, even after second-half passing struggles that led to cryptic postgame social media posts from A.J. Brown. Appropriately, the Bills and the Eagles are either No. 1 or No. 2 in all the rankings surveyed here.

» READ MORE: Nick Sirianni addresses A.J. Brown’s social media post, Eagles’ Tush Push variations, and more

Here’s a look at where the Eagles stand in the latest power rankings as they head into a Week 5 matchup with Denver …

ESPN: 1st

The Eagles remained No. 1 in ESPN’s rankings for the second week after jumping to the top spot prior to Week 4. The outlet has some concerns about the Eagles’ passing game, but not enough to bump the Birds down after a win.

“The Eagles have been prone to wild swings through four games,” Tim McManus wrote. “They had minus-1 passing yards in the first half against the [Los Angeles] Rams in Week 3, then erupted in the second half to mount a comeback win. … The fact that there’s significant room for improvement is a scary thing for the league, given this team exited a very difficult portion of its schedule with a perfect record.”

The Bills and the Detroit Lions held steady at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. The Rams jumped four spots to No. 4 after their win over the Indianapolis Colts, and the Los Angeles Chargers dropped from No. 4 to No. 5.

» READ MORE: Eagles open as early favorites against Broncos; Super Bowl and NFC East odds improve for Philly

Yahoo! Sports: 2nd

The Eagles’ win in Tampa was not enough for Yahoo! Sports to move them to the No. 1 spot, which belongs to the Bills. Of the six outlets we included, this was the only where the Eagles weren’t the top team.

“The Eagles didn’t complete a pass in the second half, but were so good in the first half that they still won,” Frank Schwab wrote. “Philadelphia is a strange team so far. The Eagles are undefeated, yet have had long stretches in each game in which they did not look good. But they have three quality wins, with room to grow.”

The Lions are behind the Eagles at No. 3 and the Rams follow at No. 4, both climbing two spots from last week’s rankings.

The Ringer: 1st

The Eagles have yet to move from the No. 1 spot in the Ringer’s rankings this season. This week, it called the team “too big to fail.”

“Most top-heavy rosters have weaknesses that get exposed, but Philadelphia just keeps cruising without ever needing to play its A game,” Diante Lee wrote. “I still don’t like how easily the Eagles’ passing game can come apart — and I’ve got concerns about the offensive line’s blocking as of late. But for Philadelphia, explosive offense is always around the corner, and once the Eagles find it there’s no chance anyone in the league can keep pace.”

The Ringer’s top four looks the same as it did last week: Eagles, Bills, Lions, and Packers. The Rams jumped up from seventh to fifth after beating the Colts.

» READ MORE: Decoding A.J. Brown’s cryptic postgame messages, searching for Saquon Barkley, and what they’re saying about the Eagles

The Athletic: 1st

The Eagles top The Athletic’s rankings for the second straight week. As it surveyed rookies across the league this week, The Athletic had high praise for Jihaad Campbell.

“Second-round safety Andrew Mukuba has been good, but Campbell, the first-round linebacker, is coming on fast,” Chad Graff and Josh Kendall wrote. “Campbell had a fourth-quarter interception, a pass deflection, and four tackles Sunday. He was Pro Football Focus’ top-ranked defensive rookie in Week 3 and might be again this week. The Eagles got a steal with the 31st pick.”

The Bills landed at No. 2 and the Lions at No. 3. The Rams took No. 4, while the Buccaneers rose a spot to No. 5 after their loss to the Birds.

USA Today: 1st

The Eagles remained in the top spot, where they’ve landed in all of USA Today’s rankings so far this season. They’re followed by Buffalo at No. 2 and the Rams at No. 3.

“They’ve won 20 of 21 games — one loss over the past calendar year, when QB Jalen Hurts was concussed at Washington, incidentally,” Nate Davis wrote. “Just wait until they add second-half passing yards, more Tush Push variations, and maybe even get more out of RB Saquon Barkley, whose 3.1 yards per carry are nearly half his 2024 rate (5.8).”

The Packers at No. 4 and the Lions at No. 5 complete the top five at USA Today.

» READ MORE: With Ogbo Okoronkwo’s injury, an already thin group of Eagles edge rushers suffers another blow

Sports Illustrated: 1st

The Eagles are first in SI’s ranking for the second week in a row. It gave high praise to the efforts of the Birds’ special teams unit, which returned a blocked punt for a touchdown on the Bucs’ opening drive on Sunday.

“This team is just rocking,” Connor Orr wrote. “Special shoutout this week to special teams coordinator Michael Clay, who now has a pair of blocked field goals — including a game-winner — and a blocked punt on his resume over the last two weeks. The punt block was beautiful and showed just how backward this team has their opponents. To shift a personal protector across the field and away from the punter’s kicking leg? Chef’s kiss.”

The Bills were No. 2 and the Lions were No. 3. The Kansas City Chiefs were the biggest risers in SI’s rankings, jumping from No. 12 to No. 4 after a 37-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens. The Rams rounded out the top five.