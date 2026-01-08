Eagles’ odds vs. 49ers improve for Sunday; plus updated player props for wild-card weekend

Despite a loss in the regular season finale, the Eagles are heading into the playoffs healthy and rested — and trending in the right direction. Philadelphia (11-6) ended its season winning three of its last four games, earning the NFC East crown.

Now, all that stands in the way of a rematch against the Chicago Bears in the divisional round are the San Francisco 49ers (12-5), fresh off a Week 18 loss of their own. With wild-card weekend rapidly approaching, here is an updated look at the game odds and player props from the two biggest sportsbooks …

Eagles vs. 49ers wild-card odds

The last time these teams played in the playoffs was in the 2023 NFC championship game. The Eagles trounced the 49ers 31-7 in a game that was over quickly and saw both Niners quarterbacks injured. Now, three years later, both FanDuel and DraftKings have the defending Super Bowl champions as slight favorites, up a point from where they were Monday.

DraftKings

Spread: Eagles -4.5 (-108); 49ers +4.5 (-112) Moneyline: Eagles (-238); 49ers (+195) Total: Over 44.5 (-110); Under 44.5 (-110)

FanDuel

Spread: Eagles -4.5 (-110); 49ers +4.5 (-110) Moneyline: Eagles (-225); 49ers (+188) Total: Over 44.5 (-105); Under 44.5 (-115)

Passing yard props

Jalen Hurts never touched the field in the Eagles’ Week 18 loss to the Washington Commanders, as head coach Nick Sirianni opted for player health with no chance at a first-round bye. Hurts threw for a mere 110 yards in his last outing against the Bills, with under 50% of his passes finding the target.

San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy managed just 127 yards on 19 of 27 passing against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. For this week’s game, oddsmakers set Hurts’ total around 208 yards, while Purdy’s is near 228.

DraftKings

Over Under Jalen Hurts Over 207.5 (-113) Under 207.5 (-111) Brock Purdy Over 226.5 (-111) Under 226.5 (-113)

FanDuel

Over Under Jalen Hurts Over 208.5 (-110) Under 208.5 (-110) Brock Purdy Over 228.5 (-114) Under 228.5 (-114)

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts got the day off against the Commanders Sunday. Read more David Maialetti / Staff Photographer

Passing touchdown props

After five touchdown passes in a two-game span, Hurts had a down week against the Bills. He had just one touchdown throw, as the Eagles were shut out in the second half. Purdy did not throw a touchdown pass against the Seahawks.

DraftKings

Over Under Jalen Hurts Over 1.5 (-110) Under 1.5 (-115) Brock Purdy Over 1.5 (+122) Under 1.5 (-156)

FanDuel

Over Under Jalen Hurts Over 1.5 (+100) Under 1.5 (-132) Brock Purdy Over 1.5 (-140) Under 1.5 (-188)

Rushing yard props

Like Hurts, running back Saquon Barkley also had the week off against the Commanders. He ran for 68 yards a week earlier against the Bills, following a 132-yard performance in Washington in Week 16. Christian McCaffrey had 23 yards on 8 carries against the Seahawks last Saturday.

DraftKings

Over Under Saquon Barkley Over 81.5 (-112) Under 81.5 (-112) Christian McCaffrey Over 58.5 (-111) Under 58.5 (-113) Jalen Hurts Over 32.5 (-114) Under 32.5 (-110) Brock Purdy Over 17.5 (-116) Under 17.5 (-108)

FanDuel

Over Under Saquon Barkley Over 79.5 (-114) Under 79.5 (-114) Christian McCaffrey Over 58.5 (-114) Under 58.5 (-114) Jalen Hurts Over 31.5 (-114) Under 31.5 (-114) Brock Purdy Over 16.5 (-144) Under 16.5 (-144)

Will George Kittle lead all receivers in yards on Sunday? Read more Jed Jacobsohn / AP

Receiving yard props

Wide receiver A.J. Brown joined Hurts and Barkley as an inactive last week, while DeVonta Smith played briefly in the final game of the regular season. Smith finished the game with three catches for 52 yards, pushing himself over 1,000 yards for the third straight season. McCaffrey had 6 catches for 34 yards and Jauan Jennings totaled 35 yards on 4 catches vs. Seattle.

DraftKings

Over Under A.J. Brown Over 66.5 (-114) Under 66.5 (-110) George Kittle Over 59.5 (-111) Under 59.5 (-113) DeVonta Smith Over 54.5 (-112) Under 54.5 (-112) Jauan Jennings Over 45.5 (-111) Under 45.5 (-113) Christian McCaffrey Over 45.5 (-110) Under 45.5 (-114) Dallas Goedert Over 40.5 (-109) Under 40.5 (-115)

FanDuel

Over Under A.J. Brown Over 66.5 (-114) Under 66.5 (-114) George Kittle Over 59.5 (-114) Under 59.5 (-114) DeVonta Smith Over 55.5 (-114) Under 55.5 (-114) Jauan Jennings Over 45.5 (-114) Under 45.5 (-110) Christian McCaffrey Over 45.5 (-114) Under 45.5 (-114) Dallas Goedert Over 39.5 (-114) Under 39.5 (-114)

Touchdown scorers

In Week 18, Tank Bigsby and Grant Calcaterra were the Eagles only touchdown scorers, but that was without most of the Birds starters playing. The 49ers were held without a touchdown against Seattle.

DraftKings

Anytime TD First TD Christian McCaffrey Anytime TD -135 First TD +550 Saquon Barkley Anytime TD -130 First TD +500 Jalen Hurts Anytime TD +105 First TD +650 A.J. Brown Anytime TD +150 First TD +800 DeVonta Smith Anytime TD +185 First TD +1000 Dallas Goedert Anytime TD +185 First TD +1000 George Kittle Anytime TD +190 First TD +1300 Jauan Jennings Anytime TD +240 First TD +1500

FanDuel

Anytime TD First TD Christian McCaffrey Anytime TD -140 First TD +490 Saquon Barkley Anytime TD -125 First TD +490 Jalen Hurts Anytime TD +115 First TD +650 A.J. Brown Anytime TD +150 First TD +750 George Kittle Anytime TD +185 First TD +1000 DeVonta Smith Anytime TD +190 First TD +950 Dallas Goedert Anytime TD +190 First TD +950 Jauan Jennings Anytime TD +250 First TD +1400