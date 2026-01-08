Skip to content
Eagles

Eagles’ odds vs. 49ers improve for Sunday; plus updated player props for wild-card weekend

Which players will score? How many yards will Saquon Barkley run for? Here’s what the oddsmakers think.

Saquon Barkley ran for 200 yards in his last two games. Will he keep up that pace on Sunday?
Saquon Barkley ran for 200 yards in his last two games. Will he keep up that pace on Sunday?
    by Ryan Mack
    Published 

Despite a loss in the regular season finale, the Eagles are heading into the playoffs healthy and rested — and trending in the right direction. Philadelphia (11-6) ended its season winning three of its last four games, earning the NFC East crown.

Now, all that stands in the way of a rematch against the Chicago Bears in the divisional round are the San Francisco 49ers (12-5), fresh off a Week 18 loss of their own. With wild-card weekend rapidly approaching, here is an updated look at the game odds and player props from the two biggest sportsbooks …

Eagles vs. 49ers wild-card odds
Passing yard props
Passing touchdown props
Rushing yard props
Receiving yard props
Touchdown scorers

Eagles vs. 49ers wild-card odds

The last time these teams played in the playoffs was in the 2023 NFC championship game. The Eagles trounced the 49ers 31-7 in a game that was over quickly and saw both Niners quarterbacks injured. Now, three years later, both FanDuel and DraftKings have the defending Super Bowl champions as slight favorites, up a point from where they were Monday.

DraftKings

  1. Spread: Eagles -4.5 (-108); 49ers +4.5 (-112)

  2. Moneyline: Eagles (-238); 49ers (+195)

  3. Total: Over 44.5 (-110); Under 44.5 (-110)

FanDuel

  1. Spread: Eagles -4.5 (-110); 49ers +4.5 (-110)

  2. Moneyline: Eagles (-225); 49ers (+188)

  3. Total: Over 44.5 (-105); Under 44.5 (-115)

Passing yard props

Jalen Hurts never touched the field in the Eagles’ Week 18 loss to the Washington Commanders, as head coach Nick Sirianni opted for player health with no chance at a first-round bye. Hurts threw for a mere 110 yards in his last outing against the Bills, with under 50% of his passes finding the target.

San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy managed just 127 yards on 19 of 27 passing against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. For this week’s game, oddsmakers set Hurts’ total around 208 yards, while Purdy’s is near 228.

DraftKings

Jalen Hurts
Over
207.5 (-113)
Under
207.5 (-111)
Brock Purdy
Over
226.5 (-111)
Under
226.5 (-113)

FanDuel

Jalen Hurts
Over
208.5 (-110)
Under
208.5 (-110)
Brock Purdy
Over
228.5 (-114)
Under
228.5 (-114)
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts got the day off against the Commanders Sunday.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts got the day off against the Commanders Sunday.

Passing touchdown props

After five touchdown passes in a two-game span, Hurts had a down week against the Bills. He had just one touchdown throw, as the Eagles were shut out in the second half. Purdy did not throw a touchdown pass against the Seahawks.

DraftKings

Jalen Hurts
Over
1.5 (-110)
Under
1.5 (-115)
Brock Purdy
Over
1.5 (+122)
Under
1.5 (-156)

FanDuel

Jalen Hurts
Over
1.5 (+100)
Under
1.5 (-132)
Brock Purdy
Over
1.5 (-140)
Under
1.5 (-188)

Rushing yard props

Like Hurts, running back Saquon Barkley also had the week off against the Commanders. He ran for 68 yards a week earlier against the Bills, following a 132-yard performance in Washington in Week 16. Christian McCaffrey had 23 yards on 8 carries against the Seahawks last Saturday.

DraftKings

Saquon Barkley
Over
81.5 (-112)
Under
81.5 (-112)
Christian McCaffrey
Over
58.5 (-111)
Under
58.5 (-113)
Jalen Hurts
Over
32.5 (-114)
Under
32.5 (-110)
Brock Purdy
Over
17.5 (-116)
Under
17.5 (-108)

FanDuel

Saquon Barkley
Over
79.5 (-114)
Under
79.5 (-114)
Christian McCaffrey
Over
58.5 (-114)
Under
58.5 (-114)
Jalen Hurts
Over
31.5 (-114)
Under
31.5 (-114)
Brock Purdy
Over
16.5 (-144)
Under
16.5 (-144)
Will George Kittle lead all receivers in yards on Sunday?
Will George Kittle lead all receivers in yards on Sunday?

Receiving yard props

Wide receiver A.J. Brown joined Hurts and Barkley as an inactive last week, while DeVonta Smith played briefly in the final game of the regular season. Smith finished the game with three catches for 52 yards, pushing himself over 1,000 yards for the third straight season. McCaffrey had 6 catches for 34 yards and Jauan Jennings totaled 35 yards on 4 catches vs. Seattle.

DraftKings

A.J. Brown
Over
66.5 (-114)
Under
66.5 (-110)
George Kittle
Over
59.5 (-111)
Under
59.5 (-113)
DeVonta Smith
Over
54.5 (-112)
Under
54.5 (-112)
Jauan Jennings
Over
45.5 (-111)
Under
45.5 (-113)
Christian McCaffrey
Over
45.5 (-110)
Under
45.5 (-114)
Dallas Goedert
Over
40.5 (-109)
Under
40.5 (-115)

FanDuel

A.J. Brown
Over
66.5 (-114)
Under
66.5 (-114)
George Kittle
Over
59.5 (-114)
Under
59.5 (-114)
DeVonta Smith
Over
55.5 (-114)
Under
55.5 (-114)
Jauan Jennings
Over
45.5 (-114)
Under
45.5 (-110)
Christian McCaffrey
Over
45.5 (-114)
Under
45.5 (-114)
Dallas Goedert
Over
39.5 (-114)
Under
39.5 (-114)

Touchdown scorers

In Week 18, Tank Bigsby and Grant Calcaterra were the Eagles only touchdown scorers, but that was without most of the Birds starters playing. The 49ers were held without a touchdown against Seattle.

DraftKings

Christian McCaffrey
Anytime TD
-135
First TD
+550
Saquon Barkley
Anytime TD
-130
First TD
+500
Jalen Hurts
Anytime TD
+105
First TD
+650
A.J. Brown
Anytime TD
+150
First TD
+800
DeVonta Smith
Anytime TD
+185
First TD
+1000
Dallas Goedert
Anytime TD
+185
First TD
+1000
George Kittle
Anytime TD
+190
First TD
+1300
Jauan Jennings
Anytime TD
+240
First TD
+1500

FanDuel

Christian McCaffrey
Anytime TD
-140
First TD
+490
Saquon Barkley
Anytime TD
-125
First TD
+490
Jalen Hurts
Anytime TD
+115
First TD
+650
A.J. Brown
Anytime TD
+150
First TD
+750
George Kittle
Anytime TD
+185
First TD
+1000
DeVonta Smith
Anytime TD
+190
First TD
+950
Dallas Goedert
Anytime TD
+190
First TD
+950
Jauan Jennings
Anytime TD
+250
First TD
+1400
