Eagles are slim favorites over 49ers in wild-card round; plus, updated Super Bowl odds for every playoff team

The Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers in the wild-card round of the playoffs after they missed out on the No. 2 seed in the NFC Sunday.

From Philly’s chances against the Niners to their odds of repeating as Super Bowl champs, here’s a look at where the Birds stand at two of the biggest sportsbooks …

Eagles vs. 49ers odds

The Eagles ended the regular season with an 11-6 record and an NFC East title. Meanwhile, the 49ers finished with a 12-5 record after their recent loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and had to settle for a wild-card spot. Now, both teams will meet at Lincoln Financial Field as they try to keep their Super Bowl hopes alive.

The last time these teams met was during Week 13 of the 2023 season, a 42-19 win for the 49ers that featured the altercation between Big Dom DiSandro and linebacker Dre Greenlaw. The game also marked the start of the Eagles’ infamous 2023 collapse. Heading into that matchup, the Birds were 10-1, but went on to lose six of their last seven games, including a playoff loss to Tampa Bay.

That regular-season loss to the Niners came 10 months after the Eagles eliminated San Francisco in the NFC championship game, knocking Purdy and backup Josh Johnson, who beat the Eagles Sunday, out of the game.

As both teams prepare for the wild-card matchup, the Eagles are early favorites over their opponents.

FanDuel

Spread: 49ers +3.5 (-105); Eagles -3.5 (-115) Moneyline: 49ers (+176); Eagles (-210) Total: Over 46.5 (-108); Under 46.5 (-112)

DraftKings

Spread: 49ers +3.5 (-110); Eagles -3.5 (-110) Moneyline: 49ers (+170); Eagles (-205) Total: Over 45.5 (-112); Under 45.5 (-108)

NFC odds update

At both sportsbooks, the Eagles have moved up to the third spot in the race to win the NFC, including jumping over their opponent on Sunday, the 49ers, who have fallen three spots from last week’s odds. The Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams remain in the top two favorites at both sportsbooks.

FanDuel

Current Past Seahawks Current +185 Past +290 Rams Current +240 Past +280 Eagles Current +430 Past +450 Bears Current +900 Past +900 Packers Current +950 Past +950 49ers Current +1300 Past +440 Panthers Current +8000 Past --

DraftKings

Current Past Seahawks Current +170 Past +270 Rams Current +230 Past +270 Eagles Current +475 Past +500 Bears Current +950 Past +900 Packers Current +1100 Past +950 49ers Current +1300 Past +450 Panthers Current +6000 Past --

Super Bowl odds

The Eagles’ Super Bowl odds have increased from last week at both sportsbooks as well. They rank behind the Seahawks, Rams, and Denver Broncos with the fourth best odds to win it all. Meanwhile, the 49ers’ odds have dropped, falling outside of the top 10 teams.

FanDuel

Current Past Seahawks Current +420 Past +600 Rams Current +440 Past +490 Broncos Current +650 Past +800 Eagles Current +850 Past +900 Patriots Current +1000 Past -- Texans Current +1000 Past -- Bills Current +1000 Past +1000 Jaguars Current +1400 Past -- Packers Current +1900 Past -- Bears Current +2000 Past -- 49ers Current +2700 Past +900 Chargers Current +3000 Past -- Steelers Current +6000 Past -- Panthers Current +22500 Past --

DraftKings

Current Past Seahawks Current +350 Past +500 Rams Current +425 Past +475 Broncos Current +650 Past +750 Eagles Current +950 Past +1000 Patriots Current +950 Past +900 Bills Current +1000 Past -- Jaguars Current +1300 Past -- Texans Current +1300 Past -- Packers Current +2200 Past -- Bears Current +2200 Past -- 49ers Current +2800 Past +950 Chargers Current +3000 Past -- Steelers Current +5000 Past -- Panthers Current +20000 Past --

MVP odds

With the end of the regular season, Matthew Stafford and Drake Maye remain at the top of the MVP race. Meanwhile, Jalen Hurts is completely out of the running.

FanDuel

Current Past Matthew Stafford Current -165 Past -250 Drake Maye Current +135 Past +200 Trevor Lawrence Current +30000 Past +20000 Justin Herbert Current +50000 Past +30000

DraftKings