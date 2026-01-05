Eagles are slim favorites over 49ers in wild-card round; plus, updated Super Bowl odds for every playoff team
Despite their loss Sunday, the Birds’ odds of winning it all continue to climb as the playoffs kick off.
The Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers in the wild-card round of the playoffs after they missed out on the No. 2 seed in the NFC Sunday.
From Philly’s chances against the Niners to their odds of repeating as Super Bowl champs, here’s a look at where the Birds stand at two of the biggest sportsbooks …
Eagles vs. 49ers odds
The Eagles ended the regular season with an 11-6 record and an NFC East title. Meanwhile, the 49ers finished with a 12-5 record after their recent loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and had to settle for a wild-card spot. Now, both teams will meet at Lincoln Financial Field as they try to keep their Super Bowl hopes alive.
The last time these teams met was during Week 13 of the 2023 season, a 42-19 win for the 49ers that featured the altercation between Big Dom DiSandro and linebacker Dre Greenlaw. The game also marked the start of the Eagles’ infamous 2023 collapse. Heading into that matchup, the Birds were 10-1, but went on to lose six of their last seven games, including a playoff loss to Tampa Bay.
That regular-season loss to the Niners came 10 months after the Eagles eliminated San Francisco in the NFC championship game, knocking Purdy and backup Josh Johnson, who beat the Eagles Sunday, out of the game.
As both teams prepare for the wild-card matchup, the Eagles are early favorites over their opponents.
Spread: 49ers +3.5 (-105); Eagles -3.5 (-115)
Moneyline: 49ers (+176); Eagles (-210)
Total: Over 46.5 (-108); Under 46.5 (-112)
Spread: 49ers +3.5 (-110); Eagles -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline: 49ers (+170); Eagles (-205)
Total: Over 45.5 (-112); Under 45.5 (-108)
NFC odds update
At both sportsbooks, the Eagles have moved up to the third spot in the race to win the NFC, including jumping over their opponent on Sunday, the 49ers, who have fallen three spots from last week’s odds. The Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams remain in the top two favorites at both sportsbooks.
Super Bowl odds
The Eagles’ Super Bowl odds have increased from last week at both sportsbooks as well. They rank behind the Seahawks, Rams, and Denver Broncos with the fourth best odds to win it all. Meanwhile, the 49ers’ odds have dropped, falling outside of the top 10 teams.
MVP odds
With the end of the regular season, Matthew Stafford and Drake Maye remain at the top of the MVP race. Meanwhile, Jalen Hurts is completely out of the running.