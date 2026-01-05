Skip to content
Eagles

Eagles are slim favorites over 49ers in wild-card round; plus, updated Super Bowl odds for every playoff team

Despite their loss Sunday, the Birds’ odds of winning it all continue to climb as the playoffs kick off.

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles lost their last meeting against the 49ers, kicking off their 2023 collapse.
Jalen Hurts and the Eagles lost their last meeting against the 49ers, kicking off their 2023 collapse. Read moreDavid Maialetti / Staff Photographer

The Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers in the wild-card round of the playoffs after they missed out on the No. 2 seed in the NFC Sunday.

From Philly’s chances against the Niners to their odds of repeating as Super Bowl champs, here’s a look at where the Birds stand at two of the biggest sportsbooks …

Eagles vs. 49ers odds

The Eagles ended the regular season with an 11-6 record and an NFC East title. Meanwhile, the 49ers finished with a 12-5 record after their recent loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and had to settle for a wild-card spot. Now, both teams will meet at Lincoln Financial Field as they try to keep their Super Bowl hopes alive.

The last time these teams met was during Week 13 of the 2023 season, a 42-19 win for the 49ers that featured the altercation between Big Dom DiSandro and linebacker Dre Greenlaw. The game also marked the start of the Eagles’ infamous 2023 collapse. Heading into that matchup, the Birds were 10-1, but went on to lose six of their last seven games, including a playoff loss to Tampa Bay.

» READ MORE: Former coach, others rip Nick Sirianni’s decision to rest Eagles’ starters: ‘Makes no sense’

That regular-season loss to the Niners came 10 months after the Eagles eliminated San Francisco in the NFC championship game, knocking Purdy and backup Josh Johnson, who beat the Eagles Sunday, out of the game.

As both teams prepare for the wild-card matchup, the Eagles are early favorites over their opponents.

FanDuel

  1. Spread: 49ers +3.5 (-105); Eagles -3.5 (-115)

  2. Moneyline: 49ers (+176); Eagles (-210)

  3. Total: Over 46.5 (-108); Under 46.5 (-112)

DraftKings

  1. Spread: 49ers +3.5 (-110); Eagles -3.5 (-110)

  2. Moneyline: 49ers (+170); Eagles (-205)

  3. Total: Over 45.5 (-112); Under 45.5 (-108)

» READ MORE: Eagles have a tough playoff road, as few No. 3 seeds have made it to the Super Bowl

NFC odds update

At both sportsbooks, the Eagles have moved up to the third spot in the race to win the NFC, including jumping over their opponent on Sunday, the 49ers, who have fallen three spots from last week’s odds. The Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams remain in the top two favorites at both sportsbooks.

FanDuel

Seahawks
Current
+185
Past
+290
Rams
Current
+240
Past
+280
Eagles
Current
+430
Past
+450
Bears
Current
+900
Past
+900
Packers
Current
+950
Past
+950
49ers
Current
+1300
Past
+440
Panthers
Current
+8000
Past
--

DraftKings

Seahawks
Current
+170
Past
+270
Rams
Current
+230
Past
+270
Eagles
Current
+475
Past
+500
Bears
Current
+950
Past
+900
Packers
Current
+1100
Past
+950
49ers
Current
+1300
Past
+450
Panthers
Current
+6000
Past
--

» READ MORE: NFL awards picks: Tom Brady’s MVP illogic, close Coach of the Year vote | Marcus Hayes

Super Bowl odds

The Eagles’ Super Bowl odds have increased from last week at both sportsbooks as well. They rank behind the Seahawks, Rams, and Denver Broncos with the fourth best odds to win it all. Meanwhile, the 49ers’ odds have dropped, falling outside of the top 10 teams.

FanDuel

Seahawks
Current
+420
Past
+600
Rams
Current
+440
Past
+490
Broncos
Current
+650
Past
+800
Eagles
Current
+850
Past
+900
Patriots
Current
+1000
Past
--
Texans
Current
+1000
Past
--
Bills
Current
+1000
Past
+1000
Jaguars
Current
+1400
Past
--
Packers
Current
+1900
Past
--
Bears
Current
+2000
Past
--
49ers
Current
+2700
Past
+900
Chargers
Current
+3000
Past
--
Steelers
Current
+6000
Past
--
Panthers
Current
+22500
Past
--

DraftKings

Seahawks
Current
+350
Past
+500
Rams
Current
+425
Past
+475
Broncos
Current
+650
Past
+750
Eagles
Current
+950
Past
+1000
Patriots
Current
+950
Past
+900
Bills
Current
+1000
Past
--
Jaguars
Current
+1300
Past
--
Texans
Current
+1300
Past
--
Packers
Current
+2200
Past
--
Bears
Current
+2200
Past
--
49ers
Current
+2800
Past
+950
Chargers
Current
+3000
Past
--
Steelers
Current
+5000
Past
--
Panthers
Current
+20000
Past
--

» READ MORE: Four NFL coaches fired on Black Monday, including ex-Eagles coordinator Jonathan Gannon and Philly native Kevin Stefanski

MVP odds

With the end of the regular season, Matthew Stafford and Drake Maye remain at the top of the MVP race. Meanwhile, Jalen Hurts is completely out of the running.

FanDuel

Matthew Stafford
Current
-165
Past
-250
Drake Maye
Current
+135
Past
+200
Trevor Lawrence
Current
+30000
Past
+20000
Justin Herbert
Current
+50000
Past
+30000

DraftKings

Matthew Stafford
Current
-180
Past
-230
Drake Maye
Current
+150
Past
+180
Trevor Lawrence
Current
+20000
Past
+15000
Sam Darnold
Current
+40000
Past
--