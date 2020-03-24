Though he agreed to only a one-year free agent deal here, “it was a perfect situation,” he said, given the style of defense that coordinator Jim Schwartz prefers, and the fact that Parks’ roots and his family are in Philly. Asked about only having a contract for one year, Parks said: ”This is a chance for me to prove myself," and that when you are working in such a situation, it’s easy to “keep the main thing the main thing.”