The XFL and USFL announce their intent to merge

The XFL and the United States Football League, the two springtime professional leagues that play in the shadow of the NFL, announced an intent to merge in the near future via a joint statement on Thursday.

Neither league gave significant insight on the planning or timing of the merger, noting that “details will be announced at a later date.” The XFL release tempered the announcement, saying that it contains “forward-looking statements that are based on USFL and XFL management’s current expectations and beliefs and subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. The transaction is subject to execution of definitive documentation and satisfaction of customary closing conditions.”

However, it looks like the XFL, led by actor and former WWE wrestler Dwayne Johnson, will look to align with the USFL. The merger would create a 16-team league across 13 states including Pennsylvania, with both Pittsburgh and Philadelphia fielding franchises as members of the USFL.