MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tight end Zach Ertz’s hamstring injury will at least allow him to be active today for the Eagles when they meet the Miami Dolphins. Alshon Jeffery, who has missed the last two games with an ankle injury, returns to the lineup.
Cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc, just activated from injured reserve, also is active. Sidney Jones, the disappointing 2017 second-round corner, is healthy but inactive for the second time this season.
Also inactive are third quarterback Nate Sudfeld, running back Jordan Howard (shoulder), defensive end Shareef Miller, center Nate Herbig, guard/tackle Matt Pryor and defensive end Daeshon Hall.