Sure nine-and-a-hook is a big number against a division rival, but all New Orleans has to do is stop Christian McCaffrey and it’s clear sailing. Carolina has NOTHING else. Of course, not many teams have been able to stop Run CMC, but the Saints have the defensive chops to quiet the Panthers’ only weapon. Because their QB, Kyle Allen, has turned ugly with NINE INTs in the last four games. If you think the spread is too high, throw 'em in a teaser.