Inquirer handicapper Vegas Vic doesn’t love a side in Eagles-Seahawks, but he’s looking again at a Zach Ertz prop bet that has been very lucrative for him lately.

Here are his selections, as well as our staff picks, for Week 12.

Related stories

Sunday

EAGLES (-1.5) Seahawks (48.5), 1 p.m.

Was fence-sitting last week on the Eagles/Patriots matchup with a light lean to the Birds. That didn’t work out. However, went ALL IN on total receptions for Zach Ertz, and when he grabbed NINE, it was BUFFET time for the entire Vic clan. Don’t worry, we went to one of the high-end buffets, none of that $2.99 surf & turf for my crew. So, how to handle this week? Hmmmmmm.

Looked at some of Seattle’s recent spread trends and it scared the uh-huh out of me. The Seahawks roll in with a ridiculous 9-0 spread PERFECTO as an underdog. They’ve also covered five of the last six on the road. And Russell Wilson (23 TDs, 2 INTs, 114.9 passer rating) is having as good a season as anyone not named Lamar Jackson. Thinking that I’ll probably pass on the game wager since the Eagles are generally pretty good at home.

» Read more: Our beat writers pick Eagles-Seahawks

But once again, my strong play will be OVER on Zach Ertz receptions as long as the line is south of 7.

After snagging NINE against a pretty solid Chicago D, and another NINE against the No. 1 New England D last Sunday, Julie’s husband should find some holes in Seattle’s secondary. Tread a little lighter if the line climbs to 7.5 or more.

Ed Barkowitz
Seahawks
Les Bowen
Seahawks
Paul Domowitch
Seahawks
Marcus Hayes
Seahawks
Jeff McLane
Seahawks
Marc Narducci
Seahawks
Vegas Vic
Eagles

BROWNS (10.5) Dolphins (44.5), 1 p.m.

Cleveland lost DE Myles Garrett for the rest of the season after last week’s crazy incident against Pittsburgh. But The Baker, OBJ and Nick the Chubb are still ready to rock this school of Fish that has only one W in its last 11 on the road.

Ed Barkowitz
Browns
Les Bowen
Browns
Paul Domowitch
Browns
Marcus Hayes
Dolphins
Jeff McLane
Dolphins
Marc Narducci
Browns
Vegas Vic
Browns

BILLS (-4) Broncos (37.5), 1 p.m.

Denver D is starting to be the Denver D, which is why the Broncs have covered five of the last six.

Ed Barkowitz
Broncos
Les Bowen
Broncos
Paul Domowitch
Bills
Marcus Hayes
Bills
Jeff McLane
Broncos
Marc Narducci
Bills
Vegas Vic
Broncos

Steelers (-7) BENGALS (39.5), 1 p.m.

Cincy is still looking to bust into the win column and with all the Pittsburgh problems, the Bengals might find the back door.

Ed Barkowitz
Steelers
Les Bowen
Bengals
Paul Domowitch
Steelers
Marcus Hayes
Steelers
Jeff McLane
Steelers
Marc Narducci
Bengals
Vegas Vic
Bengals

BEARS (-6) Giants (40.5), 1 p.m.

Not really thrilled about either side here, but the NYG have covered nine of the last 12 on the road, so tickle NY.

Ed Barkowitz
Giants
Les Bowen
Bears
Paul Domowitch
Bears
Marcus Hayes
Giants
Jeff McLane
Bears
Marc Narducci
Giants
Vegas Vic
Giants

Raiders (-3) JETS (46.5), 1 p.m.

Since Oakland has covered only three of the last 11 on the road, we’ll put in a very light buy on the other New York team.

Ed Barkowitz
Raiders
Les Bowen
Jets
Paul Domowitch
Raiders (Best Bet)
Marcus Hayes
Raiders
Jeff McLane
Jets
Marc Narducci
Raiders
Vegas Vic
Jets

SAINTS (-9.5) Panthers (47), 1 p.m.

Sure nine-and-a-hook is a big number against a division rival, but all New Orleans has to do is stop Christian McCaffrey and it’s clear sailing. Carolina has NOTHING else. Of course, not many teams have been able to stop Run CMC, but the Saints have the defensive chops to quiet the Panthers’ only weapon. Because their QB, Kyle Allen, has turned ugly with NINE INTs in the last four games. If you think the spread is too high, throw 'em in a teaser.

Ed Barkowitz
Saints
Les Bowen
Saints
Paul Domowitch
Saints
Marcus Hayes
Saints
Jeff McLane
Saints
Marc Narducci
Saints
Vegas Vic
Saints

FALCONS (-4.5) Buccaneers (51.5), 1 p.m.

Not sure what Dan Quinn told his kids during the bye week, but Atlanta was hurting big time. The Falcons limped into the week 0-6 straight-up, 1-5 against the spread. Then they came off the bye, headed to New Orleans as a 14-point underdog, and beat the snot out of the Saints, 26-9. They followed with a 29-3 beauty against Carolina last week, and should have no problems with a Tampa club that comes in on its own 0-6 spread run. Gimme some ice, MATTY ICE!

Ed Barkowitz
Buccaneers
Les Bowen
Falcons
Paul Domowitch
Falcons
Marcus Hayes
Falcons
Jeff McLane
Falcons
Marc Narducci
Buccaneers
Vegas Vic
Falcons

Lions (-3.5) REDSKINS (42), 1 p.m.

Part of my best-bet winner last week was making fun of Detroit QB Jeff Driskel. Well, Driskel made me sweat through a couple of shirts before the Cowboys posted a 35-27 W. His arm is certainly NFL-caliber and his legs are surprising. He was 27-for-46 for 269 yards against the Bears, then followed it up with 15 of 26 for 209 yards against Dallas. He juked and slid for 51 against the 'Boys and 37 vs. Chicago.

So, now, Double V is a fan. He seems hungry and despite a 3-6-1 record, Matt Patricia has not lost the locker room yet. And if Matt P. calls his old boss, Bill Belichick, he’ll probably get some primo info on how to confuse and frustrate a rookie QB.

Not shooting any poison arrows at Dwayne Haskins, but he has twice as many INTs (5) as TDs (2). And those two TDs came in garbage time after Washington was in a 34-3 hole to the Jets, so no biggie. Make the Lions the best bet, baby!

Ed Barkowitz
Lions
Les Bowen
Redskins
Paul Domowitch
Lions
Marcus Hayes
Lions
Jeff McLane
Lions (Best Bet)
Marc Narducci
Lions
Vegas Vic
Lions (Best Bet)

TITANS (-3) Jaguars (41.5), 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee is starting to heat up with Ryan Tannehill at the controls, winning three of the last four.

Ed Barkowitz
Jaguars
Les Bowen
Titans
Paul Domowitch
Titans
Marcus Hayes
Titans
Jeff McLane
Titans
Marc Narducci
Jaguars
Vegas Vic
Titans

PATRIOTS (-6.5) Cowboys (46), 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

Tom Terrific ain’t happy with his offense, so maybe the 'Boys can hang. And of course, PLEASE buy the hook to +7.

Ed Barkowitz
Cowboys
Les Bowen
Cowboys (Best Bet)
Paul Domowitch
Patriots
Marcus Hayes
Cowboys (Best Bet)
Jeff McLane
Patriots
Marc Narducci
Patriots
Vegas Vic
Cowboys

49ERS (-3) Packers (47.5), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Aaron Rodgers grew up in Chico, a few hours north of San Francisco, and played his college ball at Cal in Berkeley, just 13 miles across the bay. Last times he went home, back in 2015, Mr. Discount Double Check beat the Raiders, 30-20, as a 4-point favorite, and squashed the 49ers, 17-3, as a 7-point fave. The Cheeseheads are 2-0 as a dog, and have covered seven of 10 so far, while the Niners have covered only one of the last five.

Ed Barkowitz
Packers (Best Bet)
Les Bowen
Packers
Paul Domowitch
Packers
Marcus Hayes
49ers
Jeff McLane
Packers
Marc Narducci
Packers
Vegas Vic
Packers

Monday

Ravens (-3) RAMS (46.5), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Impossible to go against Baltimore the way Lamar is shredding opposing teams. And if you need some numbers, how about the Ravens’ winning 10 of the last 12 as a favorite, and posting a 6-1-1 spread record the last eight away from home.

Ed Barkowitz
Ravens
Les Bowen
Ravens
Paul Domowitch
Ravens
Marcus Hayes
Ravens
Jeff McLane
Ravens
Marc Narducci
Ravens (Best Bet)
Vegas Vic
Ravens

Thursday

TEXANS (-4) Colts (45,5)

» Big night for Roman’s Will Fuller helps Texans win (but not cover)

Ed Barkowitz
Texans
Les Bowen
Colts
Paul Domowitch
Colts
Marcus Hayes
Texans
Jeff McLane
Colts
Marc Narducci
Texans
Vegas Vic
Texans

Last week

Ed Barkowitz
9-5 (1-0 Best Bet)
Les Bowen
6-8 (0-1)
Paul Domowitch
6-8 (1-0)
Marcus Hayes
9-5 (1-0)
Jeff McLane
10-4 (1-0)
Marc Narducci
8-6 (1-0)
Vegas Vic
8-6 (1-0)

Season/Entering Week 12

Jeff McLane
95-65-2 (8-3 Best Bet)
.593
Vegas Vic
88-72-2 (9-2)
.549
Marcus Hayes
85-75-2 (7-3-1)
.531
Ed Barkowitz
81-79-2 (3-8)
.506
Marc Narducci
80-80-2 (5-6)
.500
Les Bowen
78-82-2 (3-7-1)
.488
Paul Domowitch
78-82-2 (3-8)
.488