There are many reasons to be wary of picking the Eagles this week. The Seattle Seahawks have emerged as one of the best teams in the NFC so far this season, Russel Wilson is an MVP candidate, and the Eagles offense has major concerns right now. Maybe a scrappy Eagles team trying to remain in playoff contention can outmatch Seattle’s intensity? It’s possible, but the Seahawks are still chasing the 9-1 San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West and are fresh off a bye week. It’s not like they’re coming into Lincoln Financial Field resting on their laurels and arranging February flights to Miami.