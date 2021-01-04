It’s unclear whether Ertz has played his last game as an Eagle, but the writing was on the wall on Monday. The 30-year-old has become one of the best tight ends of his era since the Eagles selected him in the second round of the 2013 NFL draft, but he came into the season frustrated with the team’s unwillingness to sign him to a long-term contract extension. He’s under contract through next year, but it’s unlikely he’d be willing to play on a one-year deal and the team may have to release him to make salary cap space.