After months of trade speculation, and a few close calls, the Eagles finally traded Zach Ertz.

The veteran tight end was dealt to the Cardinals for cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick on Friday morning. Ertz caught four passes for 29 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles’ 28-22 loss to the Buccaneers on Thursday night.

It would be his last game in midnight green, and last at Lincoln Financial Field. With a report that either Ertz or Dallas Goedert could be traded this week, and the Nov. 2 trade deadline approaching, the tight end likely sensed his time in Philadelphia could be nearing an end.

He was emotional as he left the field and entered the team’s locker room.

Ertz finishes his Eagles career just 10 receptions short of the franchise record held by Hall of Fame wide receiver Harold Carmichael. In eight-plus seasons, he caught 579 passes for 6,267 yards and 38 touchdowns. His most important, though, came in Super Bowl LII, when he snagged the game-winning score over the Patriots.

This is a developing story and will be updated.