Ketchum reckons it will not be a difficult for his theaters to accommodate post-pandemic rules. He had already converted Penn Cinemas to more spacious recliner seats a few years ago, sacrificing about half the seating capacity for more comfort. During the redesign, Penn Cinema also moved to online reserved booking, which was recently adapted to automatically block out two empty seats between groups to maintain social distancing (customers in the same group can choose to sit next to each other).