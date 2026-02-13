Abington’s high school principal was placed on leave over social media posts

The Abington School District has placed Abington Senior High School Principal Alice Swift on administrative leave amid an investigation into social media posts.

“I am writing to inform you that, effective February 12, 2026, Dr. Alice Swift has been placed on administrative leave,” Superintendent Jeffrey Fecher wrote in a message to parents Thursday. “The district received allegations of inappropriate social media posts and is investigating the matter.”

It was not immediately clear what Swift had posted on social media that led to the district’s action.

Fecher declined to comment further Friday, calling the issue a personnel matter. He said support was in place at the high school to ensure stability for students.

Swift, a 1983 Abington graduate and former teacher and administrator in Maryland schools, became principal of Abington Senior High School in 2024.

Fecher said the district “will share additional updates regarding Dr. Swift’s return as more information becomes available.”