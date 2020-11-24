Philadelphia’s Black-led charter schools play an important role in educating thousands of city children, yet are routinely subjected to inequities and racial bias, leaders of a new coalition said Tuesday.
The African American Charter Schools Coalition formed, leaders said, to highlight disparities in and call for fixes to level the playing field. Fifteen of Philadelphia’s 17 Black-run charters comprise the coalition, with enrollment of about 12,000 students citywide.
“Our schools have collectively dealt with racism, inequity and biases when it comes to our schools’ oversight, expansion and renewal opportunities,” said Naomi Johnson Booker, a leader of the group, longtime city educator and founder of two charter schools.
“We need to raise awareness that there are distinct inequities between Black charter schools and white charter schools,” said Stacy Phillips, the founder of West Philadelphia Achievement Elementary Charter School.
A third of all of Philadelphia’s 200,000-plus public school students — more than 75,000 children — attend 87 charters, which are authorized by the Philadelphia school board but run independently with taxpayer money.
While the city’s Black-led charters make up about 19% of all charters, they account for about 89% of those closed or recommended for nonrenewal by the board in recent years,the coalition found. (The school board makes such decisions based on poor academic or operational performance.) A national study published by education researchers this spring found similar themes in charters across the country.
“That points to systemic biases,” said Larry Jones, CEO of Richard Allen Preparatory Charter School and a member of the coalition. Charters welcome accountability, but if the accountability system disproportionately targets Black-run schools, it must be addressed, he said.
In a letter to the coalition, school board president Joyce Wilkerson said the board
and the district’s charter schools office applies its framework for charter school monitoring and evaluation equitably.
“We are committed to implementing high standards,” Wilkerson wrote. “It is this commitment that motivates us to ensure that our system of authorizing charter schools is clear, unbiased, and holds all schools accountable.”
Coalition leaders said Tuesday they want to work with the district to identify and ameliorate policies that target them unfairly; Wilkerson, in her letter, said she was eager to be collaborative.
The African American Charter School Coalition’s mission is crucial in a city where Black students make up the largest demographic group, members said.
Elaine Wells, a parent supporter of the group and mother of three Black sons, said attending Boys Latin of Philadelphia, a Black-led charter, transformed her young men.
“These are schools that share in the experiences that our kids share in,” said Wells. “They know the challenges that your kids face. They know where our kids are coming from.”
Wells said too often, people in power tell Black parents what’s best for their children “but none of those people are sending their kids to the schools that they try to tell you your kid should go to.” She said coalition leaders are doing important work and ought to be allowed to expand, not fighting for their existence in some cases.
Black-run schools typically employ more Black teachers. Research shows that having Black teachers is important to students of color; it can affect academic outcomes.
The coalition, which debuted its “Black Schools Matter” campaign at a news conference Tuesday, drew support from politicians including Council members Maria Quiñones-Sánchez, Curtis Jones Jr., Isaiah Thomas and State Sen. Anthony Hardy Williams.
Williams (D., Phila.), a longtime charter backer, said the group was not “asking for a favor. We’re not suggesting that an underperforming school that’s getting public money should be allowed to continue” but “we need the same consideration from our friends as our non-African American charter schools are currently receiving.”
Phillips, of West Philadelphia Achievement Charter School, said without course correction, Black charters could cease to exist in Philadelphia.
“This is the first time in this country’s history that Black people have been able to organize, start, operate and be able to be the major decisionmakers for public schools for our children,” Phillips said. “That is absolutely worth preserving and protecting.”