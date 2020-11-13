Both Biden and Gutmann have opined on the importance of compromise. Her 16th book is titled The Spirit of Compromise, Why Governing Demands It and Campaigning Undermines It. Biden in the days after the election has been emphasizing the need to talk across differences. When Gutmann invited Biden to serve as a presidential practice professor, she also sought to have a Republican leader do the same and tapped Jeb Bush, the former Florida governor who is son and brother to two former presidents. She later hosted Biden and Bush at a forum on immigration on campus where she had them craft a compromise to the highly polarizing issue.