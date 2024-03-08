Beyoncé chooses South Jersey cosmetology school for $50K scholarships to promote Black hair care

Growing up, Atiya Johnson was dead set against following in her mother’s footsteps and becoming a hair stylist.

But things changed when her mother needed a break, and Johnson had to take over her hair salon business in 2003 at 17. She added Janas Cosmetology Academy in 2021 to help others achieve their dreams of becoming a stylist, barber, nail technician or esthetician.

Now, the Clementon, N.J., business is getting a big boost with a $50,000 grant for scholarships from Beyoncé's public charity foundation, BeyGOOD.

After scouring New York for a salon that met its requirements, the foundation discovered the South Jersey school, among only a handful on the East Coast that has a course that teaches students how to handle textured and Black hair. Janas is the only Black-owned and -operated beauty schools in New Jersey, according to Johnson.

Along with Janas, the foundation founded by the megastar selected four other cosmetology schools — in Atlanta, Chicago, Houston and Los Angeles — to receive a total of $250,000 in grants. The funds will be used at each school to award five scholarships of $10,000.

“Hairstylists have an immense impact on the people in their chairs,” the BeyGOOD foundation wrote in its announcement. “They create a sacred space where we can show up how we want and express ourselves through our hair. We’re honored to give back to this amazing community.”

Johnson, 38, of Gloucester Township, a longtime Beyoncé fan, said she was surprised to learn that her school had been selected. She never applied for the grant and her staff suspected it was spam. The foundation found her, calling her business “a diamond in the rough,” she said.

“It was a surreal moment,” Johnson said. She believes the grant will be “life-changing” for her school and students.

Since the announcement, it’s been a whirlwind for Johnson. She has been flooded with media interview requests and appeared on Good Morning America to talk about her school. The buzz will likely increase after a school visit by the foundation on Monday.

“The calls are coming in. They haven’t stopped,” she said. “They’re knocking the doors down.”

Johnson said scholarship applications from new students who have a financial hardship will be accepted through March 20 and will be announced in April. Tuition for the cosmetology school costs about $15,000. Some schools charge twice that amount, Johnson said, and offer little training for natural and textured hair.

“We want our students to be industry-ready,” Johnson said.

Located in a strip mall on Blackwood-Clementon Road, the school is housed in a sparkling 6,000-square-foot building. There are several classrooms, labs and a practice salon where students demonstrate skills learned. A sign on a wall reads, “All dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them.”

On a recent afternoon, four young women listened attentively as instructor Reese Carver taught lessons on temporary and permanent hair removal. Carver answered honestly when a student asked whether eyebrow threading, which removes the hair from the follicle, would be painful.

“It does hurt, but the results are beautiful,” Carver said. “It’s worth the pain.”

The students, in the early stages of the program, practice some skills on one another, and others on mannequins. In later stages, they will work on walk-in customers to perfect their techniques. They attend classes on Mondays and Wednesdays.

“I love it,” said Andrea Martinez, 24, an aspiring nail technician from Egg Harbor City.

The cosmetology program runs about nine months and students must log 1,200 hours of training. The school specializes in teaching braiding, waves and natural hairstyles. Johnson said other trade programs typically only spend about two weeks teaching students about textured hair.

“I wanted the whole experience,” said Philicia London, 24, of Woodbine, who makes a two-hour commute to the Clementon school. “I want to know how to do everyone’s hair, not just one type of hair.”

About 120 students have graduated from the school since 2021, Johnson said. The school’s students have a 98% pass rate on the state licensing exam, she said. After the exam, students must work under a licensed stylist for 30 days before they can work independently.

The school is connected to Janas Hair Studio, the salon started by Johnson’s mother, Wanda, 30 years ago. The salon’s name comprises the first letter of her four children: Jamal, Atiya, Nasir and Ayanna.

Johnson said she began doing hair when she was about 12. But she was reluctant to pursue it as a career because it was demanding, with long hours of standing. It eventually became her passion.

“Initially, it was not wanting my mom’s legacy to die. Then it became a love,” she said.

Johnson said she hopes the grant, known as the Cécred x BeyGOOD Student Scholarship program, will shine a light on Black cosmetology schools and hairstyles. Both have often been overlooked by the industry, she said.

“What better way to operate with a spirit of excellence than to have a big name like Beyoncé behind you? I am truly humbled,” she said.