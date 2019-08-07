In books he’s authored, he uses the “Born to Run” lines “love is wild," "love is real” in the acknowledgements where he mentions his wife. He’s seen the rocker in concert more than 100 times. And he raised his two children on Springsteen, taking them to their first concert when they were ages 5 and 9. His son surprised him by choosing the Springsteen song, “Happy” from the box set Tracks as his wedding song.