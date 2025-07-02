N.J. Education Board approves acting Camden schools superintendent

The New Jersey Board of Education has approved Davida Coe-Brockington, a longtime Camden educator, as the acting state-appointed schools chief for the district.

The board approved the recommendation by state Education Commissioner Kevin Dehmer by voice vote Wednesday with no opposition. The board met privately with Coe-Brockington prior to its monthly meeting in Trenton.

“Your passion is evident,” said board President Kathy Goldenberg.

Board member Jeanette Peña said the district of nearly 6,000 students was “blessed” to have Coe-Brockington, an educator who came up through the ranks in Camden.

“Change is never easy,” said board member Mary Bennett. “We know Camden, while it’s making strides, is still facing challenges. We’re confident you’re the person who can take them to the next level.”

Coe-Brockington began her new duties Monday and will serve as interim schools chief until the state names a permanent successor for former Superintendent Katrina T. McCombs.

“I am deeply honored to accept the role,” Coe-Brockington said in a message. “Camden has been my professional home for more than 30 years as a teacher, supervisor and leader.”

Coe-Brockington did not address the board publicly. She was accompanied by Tim Jenkins, the longtime principal of the Big Picture Learning Academy, one of three magnet schools at the Camden High complex.

A former Camden High English teacher, Coe-Brockington has been principal of Creative Arts High School since it opened in 1999. She also has worked as an elementary school teacher, and previously was an assistant superintendent.

She takes over at a turbulent time in the history of the state-operated district. McCombs stepped down after seven years amid a budget crisis for the forthcoming school year.

Facing a $91 million budget gap, McCombs cut nearly 300 jobs under a sweeping restructuring that called for about 117 employees to lose their jobs.

The state and McCombs reached a mutual agreement not to renew her contract after some Camden leaders asked for a change. She accepted a position with the state as an assistant education commissioner.

McCombs also announced in April that Coe-Brockington would oversee Creative Arts and the three other schools at the Camden High complex. The other principals, including Jenkins, were to be reassigned.

An announcement has not been made about who will replace Coe-Brockington at Creative Arts. Jenkins was named principal of Yorkship Family School before her elevation to acting superintendent.

The state has launched a national search for a new superintendent and said someone would be selected by September and would tentatively start Nov. 1.

Because the district is state-run, Dehmer will select the new superintendent with approval from the state Board of Education. The state began operating the district in 2013 after years of failing test scores and a poor graduation rate.

Coe-Brockington is not believed to be a candidate for the superintendent job. She holds a doctorate in educational administration from Widener University, along with two master’s degrees.