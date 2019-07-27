Striving to get college students to fall in love with the city, Campus Philly hosts events for the region’s college students. The largest is CollegeFest, a five-hour festival held every September (this year on Sept. 7) at Dilworth Park, with music, food, and free museum admission. The group also offers scavenger hunts and presentations on all the city has to offer, nights at the opera, and events at the Barnes Museum. It distributes 80,000 “insider guides” to college students every year.