Students at Carnell Elementary School will be out of school at least through Monday as Philadelphia School District officials try to make the building safe from asbestos.
The announcement Friday about the Oxford Circle school came one day after community members from another asbestos-tainted school, McClure Elementary, learned their building would not be fit for students to return until at least Jan. 13.
The fate of Carnell had been unclear. A district spokesperson on Tuesday said “imminent hazard” asbestos issues had been addressed, but more aggressive cleanup and testing were required.
Students remain out of classes while work continues. Teachers at both schools have been reporting to alternative locations.
School District officials closed Carnell and McClure, in Hunting Park, just before winter break, when damage to asbestos-containing pipe insulation was found.
The schools, which together have nearly 1,600 students, are the fifth and sixth Philadelphia public schools to be abruptly closed because of damaged asbestos, a potentially toxic material. A building housing an early childhood center was also closed, and its preschoolers were relocated, because of imminent hazards posed by damaged asbestos.
The vast majority — roughly 175 of the district’s 200-plus schools — contain asbestos, which is safe if undamaged. The district has said it does not have the funds or manpower to remove or repair all of the damaged asbestos and other environmental hazards in its buildings.