Philadelphia’s McClure and Carnell elementary schools won’t reopen this week after discoveries of damaged asbestos led the district to close the buildings before the holiday break.
After closing the schools Dec. 20, district officials on Tuesday announced the buildings would remain shut Thursday and Friday out of an “abundance of caution.”
The schools are the fifth and sixth closed by the district due to asbestos concerns this school year.
District officials did not immediately respond to questions about the continued closures Tuesday. In a news release, they said that abatement work would be completed and air testing and cleaning conducted before students and staff reoccupy the school buildings.
Staff are still expected to work Thursday: Those from McClure should report to Roberto Clemente Middle School at 122 W. Erie Ave., and from Carnell, to the Little School House, officials said.
This is a developing story.