CCP board removes president, voting not to renew contract and placing him on immediate paid leave

With no public discussion, the Community College of Philadelphia board of trustees voted not to renew the contract of long-time President Donald Guy Generals on Thursday and placed him on immediate paid administrative leave.

All 13 of 15 board members present for the public meeting, which was preceded by an executive session, voted in favor. Absent were Rob Dubow, the city’s director of finance, and State Rep. Morgan Cephas, (D., Philadelphia).

Generals, 69, has led the college for more than a decade and his current contract is due to expire in June; the board’s vote keeps him on paid leave through that time. In an interview this week, Generals acknowledged the board was planning to not renew his contract and called the move “unjustified,” citing his record.

Board President Harold T. Epps earlier this week declined to comment through a spokesperson and several other board members declined comment or did not return calls.

Generals did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Several people spoke in support of Generals at Thursday’s meeting, calling him a “transformational leader” who helped the college excel.

Loraine Ballard Morrill, director of news and community affairs at iHeartMedia, called him “a tireless advocate” who “has opened the engines of equity and innovation and social change...His legacy at community college is one of hope, access and excellence. He’s built bridges where there were once barriers.”

Before the vote, Andrea Sanders, an executive committee member of the college’s foundation board, the fundraising arm, asked the board for “a little bit of transparency,” saying she is only aware of Generals’ work.

“I am listening to hear why this is an issue, why his contract is up for non-renewal,” she said. “... What is going here?”

The board offered no explanation.

Generals, who has led the college since 2014, said earlier this week that the board told him in December of the intent not to renew his contract, even though he said he got an above-average evaluation with no problems noted other than some vague interpersonal issues with board members.

He touted his accomplishments, including the college’s progress in enrollment since the pandemic, fundraising and recent settlement of a contract with the faculty and staff union — which avoided a strike.

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker has not responded to a request for comment through a spokesperson. The city provides funding for the college.

Under his contract, the board has to give him 60 days’ notice and a year’s pay if members vote to terminate him without cause, he said. Generals earned $278,100 last year and received a 5% increase in September.

Generals came to Philadelphia from Mercer County Community College in New Jersey, where he was vice president for academic affairs.

His early tenure was rocked by contentious contract negotiations with the faculty and staff union that dragged on for more than half of his first five years.

But he went on to lead the college through the pandemic — he noted that there were no layoffs during that time and that employees continued to get raises even though the college saw a drop in enrollment.

Since the pandemic, enrollment has rebounded to 12,400 credit students and 1,381 noncredit students this spring, the highest among community colleges in Pennsylvania, Generals said.