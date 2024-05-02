Lower Merion’s superintendent is leaving after less than a year to lead Central Bucks

After less than a year leading the Lower Merion School District, Steven Yanni is leaving to become the next superintendent in Central Bucks, district leaders announced Thursday.

Yanni’s appointment in Central Bucks will be voted on at a May 14 school board meeting, the district said. His selection fills a position that has been in limbo since former superintendent Abram Lucabaugh abruptly resigned in November, after control of the school board flipped to Democrats. The board tapped James Scanlon, former West Chester superintendent, as an interim superintendent while it searched for a permanent leader.

“Finding someone for this important position with Dr. Yanni’s extensive level of knowledge, proven track record of expanding and advancing educational offerings, and dedication to putting students first, ensures our district’s ability to continue to offer the highest level of quality education,” Central Bucks’ board president, Karen Smith, said in a statement Thursday.

The transition leaves Lower Merion again searching for a new superintendent, after Yanni took over in August. For a little more than a year, the district was led by Khalid Mumin, who was tapped by Gov. Josh Shapiro in early 2023 to become secretary of education.

Yanni — who served as superintendent of the Upper Dublin School District before coming to Lower Merion, and before that led the New Hope-Solebury district — lives in Central Bucks.

Describing his departure as “bittersweet,” he said in a statement Thursday that he was excited “to support my own community in new ways.”

In the meantime, “I remain 100% committed to Lower Merion until the time I transition from the district,” Yanni said. Lower Merion’s board president, Kerry Sautner, said in a statement that while news of Yanni’s new job was “hard to hear,” the board would move quickly to fill his position.

Sautner assured community members that major district plans — including changes this fall to school start times and the implementation of full-day kindergarten, initiatives Yanni has been shepherding — “will not miss a beat.”

Central Bucks has been at the center of intense controversy in recent years. The district — which under the prior board sought to limit “sexualized content” in library books and banned the classroom display of Pride flags — has been accused of discrimination against LGBTQ students. More recently, a federal complaint alleges antisemitic discrimination.

Yanni “has exhibited a deep commitment to cultivating inclusive learning environments where every student can thrive,” as well as fostering collaboration among parents and community members, the Central Bucks district said in its statement. The district also credited Yanni with implementing personalized learning, structured literacy, and STEM initiatives in his past roles.

The Central Bucks board has been investigating possible legal action related to the former board’s payout to Lucabaugh, whose salary was increased last year to $315,000, and who received a $700,000 separation agreement.

Yanni’s salary in Lower Merion this year was $290,000. Details on his proposed salary in Central Bucks were not immediately available Thursday.