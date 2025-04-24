Central Bucks’ superintendent is on leave after report found abuse of special education students

Central Bucks Superintendent Steven Yanni was placed on leave after a report finding students were abused in a special education classroom at one of the district’s elementary schools.

In a message to community members Thursday night, school board president Susan Gibson and vice president Heather Reynolds said that Yanni “will be placed on administrative leave. During his absence, Dr. Charles Malone, assistant superintendent for secondary schools, will assume the role of substitute superintendent.”

The announcement comes a day after the release of a report by Disability Rights PA, finding that students in an autistic support classroom at Jamison Elementary suffered abuse at the hands of a teacher and educational assistant.

The abuse, first reported to the district by a personal care assistant in November, included use of illegal physical restraints and creating a “likelihood of sexual abuse and exploitation” of one student, according to the report.

While the district has said it found no evidence of abuse, the report found that Yanni and other administrators failed to accurately investigate and disclose to authorities the assistant’s allegations — which included screaming at students, allowing them to cry for long periods of time, and permitting student nudity and masturbation.

The school board hired a law firm to investigate the allegations after they became public in January; the findings from that probe have not yet been announced.

Yanni, a former superintendent in Upper Dublin and Lower Merion, was named Central Bucks’ superintendent in May.

This is a developing story and will be updated.