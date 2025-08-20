Central Bucks superintendent publicly defends himself at his termination hearing amid Jamison child abuse allegations

Central Bucks Superintendent Steven Yanni took the stand at his termination hearing Wednesday to fight claims that he mishandled child abuse allegations at Jamison Elementary School.

And he wanted to make one thing clear: He acted based on information given to him from other district administrators and legal counsel.

“As a superintendent, I need to be able to trust the people around me to give me the information that I might not have or not know,” Yanni said.

The Central Bucks school board approved a statement of charges against Yanni in June; the public hearing that played out this week is the next step in the termination process. The board is expected to vote on his employment in September.

In roughly three hours of public testimony before school board members at district headquarters Wednesday, Yanni shared his side of the story about action he took in response to reports that teacher Gabrielle McDaniel, and educational assistant Rachel Aussprung abused students in an autistic support classroom at Jamison.

Yanni’s attorney, David Truelove, worked to debunk claims that Yanni had lied or misled parents, the school board, or police. He also highlighted that other administrators did not take timely action.

Truelove said Yanni’s reputation has been damaged and that he’s being “scapegoated.”

The school board also moved to terminate Jamison principal Dave Heineman and three other employees. On Tuesday, district solicitor Peter Amuso presented his case against Yanni and Heineman, calling several witnesses who said they failed to take appropriate or timely action to address reports of abuse last fall.

“I’ve gone through an entire range of emotions,” Yanni said of his being place on leave.

The superintendent said he responded to abuse reports based on information given to him by other district administrators he trusted, including those who had expertise in special education. Those individuals, Yanni said, did not indicate that there was abuse, thus delaying the eventual report to ChildLine, Pennsylvania’s reporting system for child abuse or neglect.

On Nov. 20, Yanni said Robert Freiling, the district’s human resources director who was also put on leave, presented additional information to Yanni from Alyssa Kline, a personal care assistant who made the initial child abuse reports at Jamison. That evening, Yanni made a ChildLine report. A second, more detailed, ChildLine report was made in January.

Truelove continuously emphasized Yanni’s character and he had a strong reputation during his previous superintendencies at Upper Dublin and Lower Merion, noting that when he joined the district last year he was hired to “right the ship.” He said Yanni was taking over responsibility for a large district and arrived to a chaotic environment.

