Cherry Hill teacher and former student enjoy Eagles football rivalry that began in class 16 years ago

When special education teacher Mike Surrency decided to use football to connect with sophomore Dave Siegel, there was only one problem.

Surrency is a big-time Philadelphia Eagles fan. Siegel is a die-hard New York Giants fan.

Despite cheering for rival teams, the two forged a friendship that began in 2009 in history class at Cherry Hill High School East and has expanded beyond school and football.

“I can’t get him to start liking the Eagles. I tried,” Surrency said. “He loves the Giants.”

A former high school football player and coach, Surrency has been an Eagles season ticket holder since 1990. Siegel took notice when Surrency wore an Eagles jersey to school on Fridays during football season.

Surrency thought football would help him bond with his students. As the inclusion teacher, Surrency helped ensure all students were integrated into the classroom.

“By far, the best teacher I ever had,” Siegel said.

One day, Siegel, then 15, asked his teacher to take him to an Eagles-Giants game at Lincoln Financial Field. (The Eagles won, 40-17.) That began a tradition that continued long after Siegel graduated in 2011.

“It’s been history ever since,” Surrency said.

When the NFC East rivals meet for a second time this season Sunday in Philadelphia, Surrency and Siegel will be there. The Giants upset the Eagles, 34-17, in their Oct. 9 matchup in North Jersey.

‘He’ll protect me’

There will be plenty of traditions and trash-talking before Sunday’s game. The two plan to stop for hoagies on the way to the stadium.

Surrency plans to wear his favorite Eagles jersey. Siegel, 33, usually doesn’t wear Giants fan gear to a game, and especially not this time.

“As a Giants fan, I’m predicting an Eagles blowout,” Siegel said matter-of-factly. “The Eagles are at home and they want revenge.” (The Giants last won in Philadelphia in October 2013, 15-7).

Surrency said his fellow Eagles fans in Section 228 have welcomed Siegel. At games leading up to the Giants showdown, they often ask if Siegel will be attending the big contest against their rival team.

“Of course he’s coming. This is his seat,” Surrency responds.

Siegel said he has no worries about possible backlash from zealous Eagles fans. He plans to wear a 76ers jersey — a favorite team for both him and Surrency.

“I’m not afraid of the fans,” Siegel said. “I know I have Surrency. He’ll protect me.”

Siegel can easily rattle off statistics about the Eagles-Giants rivalry. He has attended 14 games with Surrency; the Eagles won 12 of those.

The two occasionally travel up the New Jersey Turnpike to attend Eagles-Giants games at MetLife stadium in East Rutherford. They also attend baseball and basketball games.

Cathleen Lynch, a counselor at East, began sharing their story when she learned recently about the special bond between Surrency and his former student.

“It gave me goose bumps,” Lynch said. “It’s amazing that they’re still doing this every year.”

During a recent visit at East, Siegel and Surrency traded jabs about their teams. Surrency wore a custom-made Eagles jersey with his last name and No. 44 — from his high school football-playing days. Siegel wore former Giants defensive end Michael Strahan’s No. 92.

“I always tell people that Surrency is my mentor. I don’t see him as a teacher.”

‘Bigger than football’

No matter the outcome of an Eagles-Giants game, Siegel and Surrency have a rule that they follow religiously on the ride home afterward: no trash-talking about who won.

“This thing we have is definitely bigger than football,” Siegel said. “It’s a blessing to have someone like him in my life.”

Siegel met Surrency in 2007 while taking summer classes. The two became close, talking about sports. They have opposing baseball teams, too. Siegel is a Mets fan, Surrency a Phillies fan.

Two years later, Siegel was pleasantly surprised to land in Surrency’s U.S. history I class. Surrency took notes provided to all students that helped him pass all four marking periods with two A’s and two B’s and a final grade of a B, Siegel said.

A former Sony sales rep, Surrency, 62, became a teacher when the company downsized. He has been at East for his entire 22-year teaching career.

“It was the best thing to happen,” Surrency said.

Surrency, the father of an adult daughter and a grandfather, said he has invited other students to Eagles games. Siegel, by far, has attended the most games with him.

Over the years, their relationship has changed from teacher-student, he said. Siegel, a recreation therapist at a nursing home, often calls Surrency for advice.

“I just want to make sure he’s fine in the outside world. I’m there if he needs me, no matter what,” Surrency said.

Added Siegel: “He’s always been there for me.”