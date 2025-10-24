Eagles vs. Giants predictions: Rounding up experts’ picks for a Week 8 NFC East rematch
Opinions are leaning heavily one way as the Eagles head into Sunday’s game as 7.5-point favorites.
After defeating the Minnesota Vikings on the road, the Eagles return home to host the New York Giants on Sunday. The teams last met in Week 6, when the Eagles suffered their second loss of the season, falling 34-17 to their division rival.
The Eagles enter Sunday’s game as 7.5-point favorites after the Giants’ loss to the Denver Broncos last week. Will the Birds get a win over the Giants? Or will the Giants spoil the Eagles’ return to the Linc?
Here’s what experts in the local and national media are saying …
Inquirer predictions
We start with our own beat writers. Here’s an excerpt from Jeff Neiburg’s prediction …
To read more of Neiburg's take and how our other beat writers are predicting this one, check out their full predictions here.
National media predictions
Now, here’s a look at how the national media are picking Sunday’s matchup …
ESPN: In a clean sweep, all 11 ESPN analysts are picking the Eagles.
NFL.com: All five analysts are taking the Eagles this week.
CBS Sports: Seven of eight panelists picked the Birds straight up.
Sports Illustrated: In another clean sweep, all seven panelists are taking the Eagles.
USA Today: Similarly, all six USA Today panelists like the Eagles this week.
Bleacher Report: Five of seven Bleacher Report panelists are choosing the Eagles.
Sporting News: Bill Bender has the Eagles winning 31-19.
Local media predictions
Here’s what the media in Philadelphia think will happen on Sunday.
PhillyVoice: PhillyVoice’s Jimmy Kempski is picking the Eagles to win against the Giants.
Delaware Online: 10 of 11 panelists like the Birds.