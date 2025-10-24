Eagles vs. Giants predictions: Rounding up experts’ picks for a Week 8 NFC East rematch

After defeating the Minnesota Vikings on the road, the Eagles return home to host the New York Giants on Sunday. The teams last met in Week 6, when the Eagles suffered their second loss of the season, falling 34-17 to their division rival.

The Eagles enter Sunday’s game as 7.5-point favorites after the Giants’ loss to the Denver Broncos last week. Will the Birds get a win over the Giants? Or will the Giants spoil the Eagles’ return to the Linc?

Here’s what experts in the local and national media are saying …

Inquirer predictions

We start with our own beat writers. Here’s an excerpt from Jeff Neiburg’s prediction …

There were plenty of moments from Week 6, especially in the first half, that showed the Eagles could move the ball at will vs. a defense that gives up the fourth-most yards per game. The Eagles showed some new looks Sunday in Minneapolis, and we’ll see if the offense continues to look more dynamic moving forward. There are reasons to worry about the Eagles’ front line given the injury to Cam Jurgens, and A.J. Brown missed his second consecutive practice Thursday. Brown is expected to play, and the Eagles have enough talent to move to 6-2 before their bye. Prediction: Eagles 30, Giants 18 Jeff Neiburg

National media predictions

Now, here’s a look at how the national media are picking Sunday’s matchup …

ESPN: In a clean sweep, all 11 ESPN analysts are picking the Eagles. NFL.com: All five analysts are taking the Eagles this week. CBS Sports: Seven of eight panelists picked the Birds straight up. Sports Illustrated: In another clean sweep, all seven panelists are taking the Eagles. USA Today: Similarly, all six USA Today panelists like the Eagles this week. Bleacher Report: Five of seven Bleacher Report panelists are choosing the Eagles. Sporting News: Bill Bender has the Eagles winning 31-19.

Local media predictions

Here’s what the media in Philadelphia think will happen on Sunday.