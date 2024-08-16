Cherry Hill School District is banning cell phones in classrooms starting in September

Cherry Hill public school students will start the new year with a new rule: No cell phones or other wireless devices including smartwatches, earbuds or headphones allowed when classes are in session.

With the new ban on wireless communication devices, Cherry Hill joins a fast-growing movement of schools that have restricted the use of cell phones in school because of their effect on learning. At least 11 states and numerous counties, including several others in New Jersey, have passed laws or enacted policies that ban or restrict their use, according to an analysis by Education Week. Just this week, the Abington School District in Pennsylvania announced that phones will be banned from middle and high school classrooms when school starts next month.

Cherry Hill Superintendent Kwame Morton said the district believes the new policy will improve student wellness and mental health. Research has shown that using the devices during learning can impact academics, he said.

“The misuse or overuse of cell phones has become a crisis for kids,” Morton said Thursday. “It was clear we had to do something.”

The school board approved the new policy in June after the district surveyed about 4,000 parents, students and teachers who overwhelmingly supported the restrictions, Morton said. It will go into effect across the 11,000-student system when students return to classes Sept. 3.

“These devices distract students from classroom instruction, resulting in unnecessary challenges, smaller learning gains, and suboptimal test scores. Increased use of such devices contributes to higher levels of depression, anxiety, and other mental health disorders in students,” the policy states.

» READ MORE: Deptford schools will disable Chromebooks at night to protect students’ sleep. The conversation is being held elsewhere, too.

Morton said Cherry Hill tried an experimental program with students securing their cell phones in sleeves, but opted to implement a less restrictive policy. During grade-bearing classes such as math, science, history and physical education, the devices must be kept silenced and stored in a locker or backpack.

The policy allows exceptions for students with IEPs or individual education plans or a 504 Plan to use wireless communication devices as part of their curriculum. Students with certain health conditions may also use them.

The new policy drew mostly favorable reactions from parents in the Cherry Hill ACTS Facebook page. Some parents want the district to also restrict the use of Chromebooks.

Jaime Herndon wrote: “Now it just has to be enforced, otherwise this is just empty words.”

Students may use their cell phones and other wireless communications devices during study hall, lunch and recess, according to the policy.

Disciplinary action can be imposed for violators under the district’s student code of conduct, Morton said. Possible sanctions include verbal or written warnings, and in-school and Saturday detention, he said.

Morton said teachers and building principals will be responsible for enforcing the policy. He estimates that about 90% of Cherry Hill’s students have wireless devices.

“There absolutely will be some bumps in the road,” Morton said. “We’ll work with the kids to help them unlearn and learn the new expectations. I’m optimistic the kids will respond accordingly.”

In Pennsylvania, a bill recently passed by the State Senate would allow some districts to prohibit cell phone use during the school day, but would not impose a statewide ban. The measure, if approved, would launch a pilot program allowing schools to purchase secure, lockable bags with state funds. While Philadelphia, the largest school district in the state has not moved forward with a policy, peer cities, including New York and Los Angeles, have announced plans to ban phones in school.