Chestnut Hill College’s first male and lay president steps down after less than two years

William W. Latimer, Chestnut Hill College’s first lay and first male leader in its century-long history, will step down after less than two years on the job.

And while the resignation is effective June 30, the college said Latimer’s “personal obligations require that he be available immediately” and that Brian McCloskey, vice president of financial affairs, would take over leadership responsibilities. Sister Matthew Anita will continue to serve as special assistant, the college said.

Advertisement

Latimer, the college said, will become a special advisor to the board of directors.

» READ MORE: Chestnut Hill College names first lay president in its nearly 100-year history

“While there are always challenges inherent in transitioning from a religious leader to a lay person as president, we appreciate the work that Dr. Latimer has done to move the college forward over the last two years,” said Sister Maureen G. Erdlen, vice chair of the board and congregational president of the Sisters of St. Joseph, which founded the college in 1924.

The college said the board will appoint an interim president in the coming weeks and launch a search for a permanent president.

The college declined to specify reasons for the abrupt change or answer questions about it. Latimer did not return a call for comment.

“I appreciate the opportunity to have led this outstanding institution, and I will always treasure my time at Chestnut Hill College,” Latimer said in a prepared statement, “but I have decided that for my own reasons and in the best interests of the College, I need to transition to this new role.”

An infectious-disease epidemiologist, Latimer replaced Sister Carol Jean Vale, who had led the college for 30 years. Latimer had previously been a vice president at Mercy College’s Bronx campus.