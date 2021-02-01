Chestnut Hill College said Monday that its president, Sister Carol Jean Vale, the longest serving college president in the region, will retire next year after 30 years in the job.
Her resignation becomes effective June 2022, when her current five-year contract expires, the school said. In announcing her contract in 2016, the college said it would be her fifth and final term.
Sister Carol, 75, has led the 1,600-student Catholic college through its conversion to a coed institution in 2003 and through an expansion, with the addition of the adjacent 32-acre SugarLoaf estate in 2006, which almost doubled the size of its Philadelphia campus.
“It has been the greatest honor of my life to lead a sponsored ministry of the Sisters of Joseph and to serve at this extraordinary institution of higher education,” she said in her resignation letter.
Sister Carol belongs to the college’s founding order, the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Philadelphia, and does not draw a salary.
The college plans to conduct a national search for her replacement.
Catherine Lockyer Moulton, chair of the college’s board of directors and a 1992 graduate of the college, called Sister Carol “a lioness for the college” and a model of leadership for women.
“We’ve seen great changes during her tenure,” Moulton said in the college’s statement. “Yet there’s something very comforting about the fact that while so much as changed, at its heart — our core values and mission — it’s still the came Chestnut Hill College that my grandmother attended three generations ago.”
Sister Carol is a 1978 graduate of the college, earning her bachelor’s in English. She took her vows to become a sister in 1974 and later got her master’s in theology and doctorate in historical theology from Fordham University. She began her career at Chestnut Hill College in 1988 as chair of the religious studies department and became president four years later.
She expanded sports at the college, adding 11 teams and joining the NCAA’s Division II. She also started sprint football in 2015 to help attract students. Under her leadership, she added new academic programs and expanded the school of continuing and professional studies. Sister Carol oversaw fund-raising for 90 endowed student scholarships and the addition of the Institute for Forgiveness and Reconciliation, which promotes alternatives to violence and conflict, the college said.
Like many other small colleges, Chestnut Hill has struggled with finances in recent years, made worse by the pandemic. In 2016, with a $2 million deficit looming, the college cut salaries.
Chestnut Hill began its semester last week, inviting undergraduates back to campus for hybrid instruction.