Gov. Shapiro and state officials dispute decision to place Cheyney on probation

Public officials including Gov. Josh Shapiro and state Sen. Vincent Hughes have joined Cheyney University and the state’s higher education system in opposing a recent move by an accrediting agency to place the school on probation.

In letters to the Middles States Commission on Higher Education, officials argued that the school has made progress and does not deserve the designation. A group of university officials are expected to make the same argument at a press conference on the historically Black university’s campus Friday at noon.

They said the decision has hurt the school’s reputation and enrollment efforts and have asked for the commission to set up a meeting within 30 days with Cheyney officials and the U.S. Department of Education to address the issue.

“Prior site visits have yielded only recommendations and collegial advice to Cheyney, which the university has adopted,” said a Feb. 20 letter to the commission signed by a dozen leaders including Hughes; the chancellor and board chair of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE), of which Cheyney is a part; and the chair of the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus.

“...The commission has further dismissed Cheyney’s valid concerns about reputational harm and the adverse impact on enrollment... Probationary status has created immediate concern and distress among students, many of whom have expressed serious reservations about continuing their education at Cheyney.”

Shapiro in a separate letter, also dated Feb. 20, said he was frustrated by the commission’s action.

“I believe Middle States erred in its hasty decision to place Cheyney on probationary status without rationale and without warning,” he wrote. “...Historically Black colleges and universities, like Cheyney University, play a critical role in our system of higher education.”

A spokesperson for the commission declined comment.

“Because communications between institutions and the Commission are confidential per policy, I am not able to answer specific questions about Cheyney University of Pennsylvania,” wrote Nicole Biever, chief of staff.

The commission in November placed the state university back on probation and said it “is in jeopardy” of losing accreditation for insufficient evidence that it is meeting several required standards. Those standards cover ethics and integrity; design and delivery of the student learning experience; and planning, resources and institutional improvement. It also fell short in requirements covering compliance with laws, regulations, and commission policies; financial planning; and budget processes and other areas, the commission said.

The move came just four years after Cheyney had its accreditation reaffirmed and seemed to be making a comeback.

As is typical, the commission did not provide details on the specific issues it found at Cheyney, which straddles Delaware and Chester Counties.

The commission, according to its regulations, places institutions on probation when “there is evidence that the noncompliance is sufficiently serious, extensive or substantial that it raises concern” about the quality of the student learning experience, the school’s capacity to improve within a short time, and the school’s capacity to sustain itself in the long term.

The commission’s action comes even though officials from Cheyney and PASSHE have heralded the school’s progress in recent years, including enrollment increases and business partnerships that have provided internship opportunities for students.

In their letters, the state legislators and university officials maintained that Cheyney over the last two years has “implemented a new student information system,” launched a strategy to improve its handling of federal financial aid, updated policies, conducted training, while also coping with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cheyney president Aaron A. Walton in an interview in November defended the university’s progress in recent years, noting that the school has finished with a balanced budget the last four years and increased enrollment to more than 700 students from a low of 469 a few years ago. That includes a 15% boost in freshmen this year, he said.

As is standard, the university has to provide a “teach out” plan to the commission to show how it would ensure students can complete their education if accreditation is withdrawn.

Probation is the second level of action that the commission takes against universities when it has concerns about the schools’ ability to reach compliance. Warnings are the least serious action, while “show cause” — when schools must prove they should keep their accreditation or lose it — is the most serious.

In their letter, the legislators and university officials asked why the commission jumped to probation rather than a warning.

Cheyney was on “show cause” in 2017 and battled back from the brink of losing accreditation. Without accreditation, the school would not have been eligible to receive federal and state financial aid, on which the vast majority of its students depend.

In 2019, it had its accreditation reaffirmed. Key in the decision was former Gov. Tom Wolf’s pledge to make sure Cheyney’s $40 million debt to the state system and its chancellor’s office was eliminated.

A history of financial and enrollment challenges

Founded in 1837 by Quaker abolitionists, Cheyney has a long tradition of serving underprivileged students, many from the cash-strapped Philadelphia school system, and producing distinguished alumni, including Philadelphia civil rights activist Octavius V. Catto; Bayard Rustin, a chief organizer of the 1963 March on Washington; and Ed Bradley, of 60 Minutes fame.

But the university has faced significant financial and enrollment challenges over more than a decade. Deficits climbed and charges of mismanagement surfaced, including lapses in the school’s handling of millions in federal financial aid funds between 2011 and 2014, which brought scrutiny from the U.S. Department of Justice. The university is on a payment plan to satisfy its debt to the federal education department for the financial aid problems and it remains on the department’s “heightened cash monitoring” list, which means it doesn’t receive advance payments for student financial aid but must request reimbursement.

In 2017, the state system tapped Walton, a retired executive from health insurer Highmark and then-member of the system’s board of governors, to turn around the school.

To balance the budget, Walton cut expenses, including dismantling the football team and reducing the number of available academic majors by about one-third, cutting those that were least popular, with the caveat that football could be restored once Cheyney was back on firm financial footing.

Walton has emphasized lucrative career paths for students, an increase in the number of students in STEM majors from 8% of the enrollment to nearly a quarter, and establishment of partnerships that lead to internships, while leveraging Cheyney’s land and buildings to raise revenue.

But more than 90 students and alumni signed on to a discrimination complaint, originally filed with the state system in February 2022, citing loss of academic and athletic facilities and teams and poor conditions in some residence halls, including peeling paint, filthy floors, and “a mold-like substance that appears around the vents,” leaving them with health concerns.

Walton had said that the university had addressed the complaints, and the state system dismissed allegations of discrimination, contending that over the last nine years, Cheyney’s per-student funding has been at least double that of the former Mansfield University (now part of Commonwealth University), which had the next-highest per pupil funding of its schools.

A group of alumni have formed a nonprofit, Save the Oldest HBCU Institute, in part aimed at wresting control of Cheyney from the state and placing it under the jurisdiction of the federal government, specifically the National Park Service. The proposal hasn’t yet gained traction.