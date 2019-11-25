Students and staff at Cheyney University can exhale: A regional body Monday reaffirmed the state school’s accreditation, ending years of uncertainty about whether the financially beleaguered school would be forced to close.
The Middle States Commission on Higher Education announced its decision Monday, following a closed-door hearing in Philadelphia last week where Cheyney officials made their case.
As a condition, Cheyney, the nation’s oldest historically black college, will be required to submit two reports updating its progress to the commission, one in March and another next September. Also key in the decision was Gov. Tom Wolf’s pledge to make sure Cheyney’s $40 million debt to the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education and its chancellor’s office is “eliminated.”
It wasn’t immediately clear how that would happen, but Cheyney president Aaron A. Walton said the governor has pledged to find a way to provide that money to the system.
“Cheyney University is the nation’s first historically black university and remains an important educational resource for many Pennsylvania students,” Wolf said in a statement. The new accreditation will help insure that "students from all backgrounds will have access to an equitable education that will prepare them for a successful future.”
Walton also praised the decision.
“We are thrilled that Cheyney University will continue to play a critical role in diversifying and strengthening our workforce, promoting equity in education, and providing a space for young students to be educated by faculty who represent them and the communities from which they come,” he said.
If Cheyney had lost accreditation, it would have meant the 618-student school in Delaware and Chester Counties was no longer eligible to receive federal and state financial aid on which the vast majority of its students depend.
The commission required Cheyney to show long-term financial stability, continued budget reductions as agreed upon with the state system, written confirmation from the state system that it had done so and steps the school has taken to resolve what had been a $29 million debt to the federal education department.
Walton said Monday the education department debt is actually $14.3 million and that the university is close to finalizing an agreement to pay it back over several years.
James Sunser, vice chair of the commission, cited Cheyney’s “significant progress” in reaching compliance. He also said Wolf’s pledged to eliminate the debt to the state system and chancellor’s office “greatly improved the institution’s financial outlook.”
The commission’s decision follows an aggressive campaign led by Walton to improve the school’s finances, reverse plummeting enrollment and restore faith in Cheyney.
The effort had the backing of Wolf, who authorized $2.4 million in additional funding for the school earlier this year in the form of a one-time “unrestricted grant” from the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
Students are not on campus this week to celebrate; they are on fall break.
But Walton said students and staff have been informed.
“With the cloud of uncertainty about accreditation off our shoulders, we can begin tackling the challenges before us,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do. This action is the beginning of the work, not the ending of the work.”
Founded in 1837, Cheyney has a long tradition of offering opportunity to underprivileged students, many from the cash-strapped Philadelphia school system and among the first in their families to attend college. The school’s alumni include Philadelphia civil rights activist Octavius V. Catto; Bayard Rustin, a chief organizer of the 1963 March on Washington; and Ed Bradley, the 60 Minutes broadcast journalist.
But Cheyney, one of 14 universities in the state system, for years has been in deep crisis. It has been borrowing money from the state system, and in 2015, the school was found to have mishandled millions in federal financial aid.
Enrollment had plunged exponentially over the last decade. Last fall, only 469 students were enrolled, down 286 students — or nearly 38% — from 2017. Cheyney’s problems were compounded by years of poor management, lax oversight and unstable leadership, a 2017 Inquirer investigation found. Academic performance also lagged.
Two and a half years ago, the state system appointed Walton, a retired executive from health insurer Highmark, as interim president, charging him with turning around the institution. Walton initiated partnerships, overhauled admissions and cut expenses and programs, as well as the football team, to balance the budget.
But questions persisted inside and outside the university. Last winter, Daniel Greenstein, chancellor of the state system, told state senators it was “highly likely” Cheyney would lose its accreditation and recommended that rather than wait for the hammer, Cheyney should plan for that likelihood and figure out a new path. He suggested the possibility of Cheyney affiliating with another university as a department or school, or providing career training programs that don’t require accreditation.
But Wolf backed Walton’s continued efforts to save the school and kept his plan in place.
Meanwhile, two former administrators at the university, including Provost Tara Kent, filed lawsuits earlier this year, alleging misspending under Walton, including misuse of scholarship funds. They both contend they were wrongfully terminated.
In May, the university announced that for the first time in eight years, it had ended the fiscal year with a balanced budget and that, in fact, it had money left over. The school had mounted a fund-raising campaign that brought in $4.4 million, Walton said. About half of it came from the state education department and was targeted to support the campaign and turnaround efforts.
The university has launched the second phase of the fund-raising campaign, aiming to bring in $10 million by June 2020.
Cheyney was one of two schools in the system to see an increase in enrollment this fall. The official count reached 618 students, up 149 or nearly 32% over last year.
The university projects that it will enroll over 800 students next year and over 1,000 the following year, according to the school’s statement. And the university anticipates finishing each of the next two years with surpluses, Walton said.
Cheyney also touted its improved retention rate, noting that 70% of freshmen returned for their sophomore year.
“We are in the midst of a major transformation," Walton said. "Corporate partnerships, intensive alumni engagement, ambitious and successful fund-raising targets, and strong enrollment growth have allowed us to overcome difficult challenges over the last several years.”