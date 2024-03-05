South Jersey school principal charged with stealing more than $700 from her school

A South Jersey school principal has been arrested and charged in connection with stealing $700 in cash from the school’s main office, police said.

Evesham police said Colleen Schroeder, 46, of Hainesport, was charged March 1 with a single count of theft, which occurred in late February at the Helen L. Beeler Elementary School in Evesham Township. She was arrested without incident and released on a summons, police said.

Police said the theft involved more than $700 in cash. The money belonged to the Burlington County school district, police said. The school enrolls about 500 students.

In a statement, Evesham Township School Superintendent Justin Smith said the district had been in contact with police and intends to fully cooperate. Schroeder is on an unrelated leave and will remain on leave pending the outcome of the case, he said.

Smith and police declined further comment. Schroeder could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Evesham enrolls about 4,400 students in grades pre-K to 8.