Collingswood officials announce public workshops in response to allegations of racial harassment

In response to recent allegations of racial harassment, intimidation and bullying at Collingswood High School, borough and school district officials say they intend to hold public workshops and a panel discussion, and create a website of anti-racism resources as part of an effort “to create a more inclusive and understanding community.”

The announcement came Friday, two days after leadership from the Borough of Collingswood, the Collingswood Police Department, and the Collingswood Public School District met to address community concerns of racism at the school and in the community.

Several Collingswood High School students are being investigated by the school district, police and the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office after allegedly forming a White Student Union a few weeks ago.

A report from NJ Pen found that the group initially was formed as an ironic response to the South Jersey high school’s Black Student Union, but then evolved into “something that is more characteristic of a hate group,” according to Fred McDowell, Collingswood superintendent of schools.

“While we cannot comment on a specific and active law enforcement investigation, we all share a deep concern for our community, specifically residents and students of color,” said a joint statement issued Friday on behalf of McDowell, Mayor Jim Maley, Police Chief Kevin Carey, and other officials.

“As a group, we acknowledge the hurt, pain, and fear associated with these allegations and recognize the impact on many Collingswood residents — adults and children alike. We share a clear and strong commitment to focus on healing our community while simultaneously continuing to build on the work we’ve done to create a more inclusive and understanding community,” the statement said.

The Camden County chapter of the NAACP issued a statement Saturday night saying it stands ready to participate in any of the planned workshops and other events to address racism, but criticized Collingswood officials for failing to include the president of the high school’s Black Student Union, or apparently any students, in Wednesday’s meeting.

“We must convey that youth leadership and participation is vital to addressing the issues of racism at the school,” said the statement, signed by Lloyd Henderson, president of NAACP Camden County East Adult Branch; Ifemide Adebiyi, president of NAACP Camden County East Youth Council; and Ryan Bates, president of NAACP New Jersey State Conference Youth and College Division.

The Youth Council will be setting aside time during its regularly scheduled meeting Sunday to discuss the Collingswood High School situation “and assist in empowering youth so they can learn how to deal with these types of issues,” the statement said.

Kevin Jones, president of the Black Student Union at Collingswood High School, said in a statement issued earlier in the week that “I look forward to working with school administration to help defuse the tension, and make Collingswood High School a place where all students can enjoy learning and feel safe.”

Through a spokesperson, McDowell previously confirmed to The Inquirer that seven to nine students were under investigation. These students allegedly made “inflammatory racial slurs and threats of physical violence” toward other students, and defaced a vehicle belonging to a white student with the same racial slurs, McDowell told NJ Pen.

The workshops Collingswood intends to offer will be led by the New Jersey Division of Civil Rights. The first group sessions will be May 21 at the Collingswood Senior Community Center and on June 4 at the Perkins Center for the Arts.

In their statement, officials encouraged Collingswood students to report, on the Collingswood Public Schools’ website, any harassment, intimidation or bullying (HIB) that they have experienced or witnessed.

On May 16, the Collingswood School District and Collingswood DEI Committee will also host a panel discussion, meant to give Collingswood residents of color an opportunity to speak about their experiences. The discussion, titled “Amplifying Black Voices,” will be held from 7-9 p.m. at the Collingswood Senior Community Center.

The group also said that it is working to create a website that will include updates on the town’s anti-racism work, as well as other resources and information on upcoming events. The website is expected to be completed by the beginning of May.

Mayor Maley declined to comment on the specifics of the allegations, citing the criminal investigation. But he told The Inquirer on Saturday that the meetings and resources were meant for all community members to learn and express their experiences so that the town could begin to heal.

“It’s to understand the extent of what’s going on and do what we can to reverse that tide,” he said.

This is the second allegation of racism at Collingswood High School in as many years. In 2023, about 100 students walked out of class in a Black Lives Matter protest, claiming that Black students had been racially profiled and disproportionately disciplined.

“It will be a long road and we do not have all the answers. Let us remain steadfast in the belief that through collective effort and shared responsibility, we can dismantle systemic barriers, foster understanding, and cultivate a culture of equity and belonging for all,” the leadership group’s statement said.