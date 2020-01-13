Camden County College and Rutgers University-Camden plan to announce a new dual admission agreement that will allow students studying in five areas to go on for their bachelor’s degree at a lower tuition cost.
Under the plan, students studying business administration, criminal justice, liberal studies, political science and psychology will be able to earn both their associate’s degree and bachelor’s degree at the Blackwood campus. Rutgers-Camden will offer students a scholarship in the third year that will keep their tuition rate at the same level as the community college’s — $4,320. Rutgers’ tuition exceeds $15,000.
“This innovative partnership makes higher education more affordable for Camden County College graduates by providing a direct, cohesive route to a Rutgers-Camden bachelor’s degree on our Blackwood campus for under $30,000,” Camden County College president Donald A. Borden said in a statement.
The colleges announced details of the new partnership during a news conference Monday.
More community colleges are striking deals with universities to help students continue on for their bachelor’s at lower costs and less hassle. Last week, the 14 community colleges in Pennsylvania announced a transfer agreement with Southern New Hampshire University that will allow their graduates to obtain a bachelor’s online at a rate lower than nearly every other public option in the state.
Rowan University has robust transfer agreements with community colleges. The bond is so strong that the colleges in Gloucester and Burlington Counties use Rowan’s name, though they are independent. One is known as Rowan College of South Jersey and the other as Rowan College at Burlington County.
Under the new Camden County deal, the institutions will offer “seamless” transfer of associate-level credits and joint advisement by Rutgers and Camden County staff. Students will receive Rutgers Camden identification cards and email accounts and have access to the university’s student organizations, library and fitness center. (Camden County students who aren’t in the five fields of study eligible for the tuition scholarship will get these benefits, college officials said.)
Applications will be accepted this spring for the fall semester. Rutgers-Camden Chancellor Phoebe A. Haddon anticipates that 150 students will enroll in the program the first year. She points out that the new agreement is an extension of a long-standing agreement between the schools.
“Camden County College is our premier partner,” she said.