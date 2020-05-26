The Community College of Philadelphia became the first college in the region to announce it would start the fall semester with online classes.
Some face-to-face courses may be allowed later in the fall if the circumstances surrounding the virus change, the school announced. Also, some classes in certain majors that require labs or hands-on instruction also may be held in person, the school said.
College president Donald Generals made the announcement to faculty and staff during a virtual town hall on Tuesday. The college, which enrolls about 25,000 full and part-time students annually, is largely a commuter campus.
“Given the continuing uncertainty regarding long-term COVID-19 forecasts, (the college) has decided that online classes are the safest and best educational option for the fall semester,” Generals said. “We are making this decision now to allow faculty adequate time to develop the best remote-learning strategies and to allow students to begin making plans for the fall semester.”
The announcement comes as colleges around the country are discussing how to handle the fall. The University of Notre Dame last week said it would start fall classes early, on Aug. 10, and complete the semester by Thanksgiving so students wouldn’t have to return, reducing the possibility of spreading the virus. Meanwhile, the California State University system, with 500,000 students the largest in the country, has said it will hold most classes online in the fall and not reopen its campuses.
Locally, Thomas Jefferson University last month said it would allow on-campus living and in-person classes in the fall, but also give students the choice of taking classes remotely.
Other schools said they plan to make their announcements in the coming weeks. Pennsylvania State University said it will notify the campus by June 15.
CCP, Generals said, will offer students online meetings for clubs and organizations, guest speakers and special events. The college also is loaning laptops to students who need them for coursework, he said.
“Additionally, the college will continue to expand CCP Cares, an online initiative that connects students to personal resources they need to remain on track with their studies," he said.