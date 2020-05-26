The announcement comes as colleges around the country are discussing how to handle the fall. The University of Notre Dame last week said it would start fall classes early, on Aug. 10, and complete the semester by Thanksgiving so students wouldn’t have to return, reducing the possibility of spreading the virus. Meanwhile, the California State University system, with 500,000 students the largest in the country, has said it will hold most classes online in the fall and not reopen its campuses.