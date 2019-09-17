Hundreds of students and faculty attended the unveiling of Roary, a golden-maned feline in black and gold shirt and shorts, who strutted up a red carpet to the “Rocky” song, as dozens of students and staff, their smart phones held in the air, clicked the lion’s picture. The 76ers’ “Franklin”and Will D. Cat, Villanova University’s wildcat, joined in the fun at the college’s 17th and Spring Garden Streets campus.