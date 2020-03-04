“As we navigate the global disruption of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Arcadia University is taking the unprecedented step in suspending the travel portion of the spring 2020 preview courses,” Jeff Rutenbeck, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, said in a statement to the university community. “... This decision was made with thoughtful consideration and diligence to protect the health and safety of all members of the Arcadia community, which is always our first priority.”