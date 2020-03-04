Arcadia University, which has routinely sent the majority of its students to study abroad during their four years at the school, shut down all of its global travel trips that were scheduled for later this month over spring break due to the coronavirus.
It’s the first time in the program’s 27-year history that such a step has been taken, the university said. More than a dozen trips were planned, some of them to countries not yet under alert for the virus.
“As we navigate the global disruption of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Arcadia University is taking the unprecedented step in suspending the travel portion of the spring 2020 preview courses,” Jeff Rutenbeck, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, said in a statement to the university community. “... This decision was made with thoughtful consideration and diligence to protect the health and safety of all members of the Arcadia community, which is always our first priority.”
About 270 students were scheduled to travel, said Dan DiPrinzio, a university spokesperson. Places that were to be visited included Ireland, Italy, Vietnam, England, Oman, Japan, France, Costa Rica, South Korea, and China.
A campus of 3,700 undergraduate and graduate students based in Glenside, Arcadia has topped the Institute for International Education’s list of master’s degree-granting institutions in the percentage of study-abroad experiences it offers students. While current numbers weren’t available, in the past more than 80 percent of students traveled abroad at some point during their education.
The university said students whose trips were canceled will have a chance to go abroad next academic year, and the money they paid will be applied to next year’s trip. Those who cannot travel next year will have their $595 fee refunded.
Arcadia will provide housing to students who were scheduled to travel over spring break, the school said.