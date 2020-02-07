“Right now, it’s really hard for us to get food, but fortunately there are several people who are still allowed to deliver,” Huang said. He orders groceries online once a week. When the delivery man comes, Huang or his dad “come downstairs with plastic wraps wrapped around our body and go out and get the food and then come back. That’s pretty much the only time I go out of my home," he said. "You’re not allowed to even drive a car unless you have proof that someone in your family is sick and you have to take him or her to the local hospital.”